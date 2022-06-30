Hugh Jackman Says Austin Butler 'Crushes' It as Elvis Presley in 2022 Biopic: 'Everyone Went Crazy'

"We just absolutely loved it," the actor said of his and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness' reactions to the film

Hugh Jackman Says Austin Butler 'Crushed It' As Elvis Presley in 2022 Biopic

Hugh Jackman is "thrilled, thrilled, thrilled" about fellow Australian Baz Luhrmann's Elvis movie.

The Greatest Showman star, 53, couldn't contain his excitement as he urged his followers to see the Elvis Presley biopic starring Austin Butler. Jackman gushed over the film in its entirety after having seen the movie in theaters with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness in New York on Tuesday.

"You have done it again, Elvis is incredible," he says in a video on Twitter, tagging Luhrmann, the movie's director, in the caption.

"Everyone went crazy. The music, the visuals, the acting, the production design – everything about is just so beautifully done. It is just so much fun and I highly, highly recommend you all go out to see it," he says.

"Austin crushes – you crush it as Elvis. You did an amazing job. Tom Hanks – you're always incredible, but as Colonel Tom Parker, you're just astonishing. We just absolutely loved it," Jackman adds.

He closed the brief video, complimenting the director and his wife, Catherine Miller, saying, "Baz and CM, you're just one of the greatest teams out there."

"I'm thrilled, thrilled, thrilled you're making movies because this one is special," he ends the recording.

The movie, which was officially released in theaters last week, focuses on the life and fame of iconic musician Presley. Butler, 30, portrays the roll rock and roll titan and sings some of the star's original early works in the production.

Elvis' daughter Lisa Marie Presley, and his granddaughter Riley Keough, appeared on Good Morning America earlier this month to share their reactions to the film.

"It was such an emotional [experience]," Lisa Marie recalled at the time.

"Like Riley said, it just brings up such generational trauma — in a good way," said Lisa Marie, 54, in a clip from their interview. "And Riley, 5 minutes in, was already like, 'I'm done.' She was already crying and I was crying," she added.

