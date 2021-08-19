Hugh Jackman Says 25-Year Marriage 'Doesn't Feel' Like Work: 'One of the Best Things in My Life'

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness still have an easy kind of love — 25 years later!

Jackman, who celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary with Furness in April, told Hoda Kotb in a Today show interview on Thursday that his marriage hasn't been all that hard.

"People often say, 'Oh my god, marriage is so much work.' There are some things you gotta live by, but it doesn't feel like that," Jackman, 52, admitted. "It's been one of the best things in my life."

The actor also spoke glowingly about his wife, with whom he shares 21-year-old son Oscar and 16-year-old daughter Ava. Jackman met Furness, 65, on the set of her Australian TV series Correlli, and they tied the knot in April 1996, at a church outside Melbourne.

"Deb is the lightest, most optimistic person I've ever met in my life," he said. "Like, if you ever want to play who's the happiest person in the room? Deb wins."

Back in April, Jackman shared photos from their wedding day to Instagram, as he marked 25 years of marriage with a sweet tribute. "Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing," he wrote in the caption.

"From nearly the moment we met ... I knew our destiny was to be together," Jackman continued. "In our 25 years - our love has only grown deeper. The fun, excitement and adventure more exhilarating; the learning even greater. I'm forever grateful to share our love, our life - and, our family together. We've only just begun. Deb, I love you with all my heart!"

Jackman said he and his wife still "make time for each other" when he spoke to PEOPLE in March 2020, ahead of their 24th anniversary.

"We're always learning and humans change so you have to, even though we've been together 25 years, you gotta reset all the time," he said at the time. "I'm always reeling in how funny she is and how amazing she is and how smart she is. The longer it goes on the better it gets."