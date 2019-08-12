Hugh Jackman Reignites Funny Wolverine Feud with Ryan Reynolds After Minor Stage Injury

The truce between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds was never meant to last — and Jackman is throwing the first stone.

Jackman, 50, and Reynolds, 42, have been feuding for years over the Deadpool actor’s insistence that Jackman revives his Wolverine character so they can appear in a movie together. But after seemingly putting their differences aside earlier this year, the bickering was reignited when Jackman suffered a minor injury while playing the fan-favorite superhero during one of his stops on his one-man tour The Man. The Music. The Show.

“The first time I’ve played #wolverine … and, actually bled. Clearly, it’s @vancityreynolds [Ryan Reynolds’] fault,” Jackman wrote over an image of a scratch on his knuckle. The bit reportedly includes jokes about Reynolds and Jackman playing Wolverine.

But Reynolds wasn’t going to let Jackman get away with the jab, getting back at Jackman in the comments section of the post.

“I just don’t think you’ve been practicing enough,” Reynolds replied.

After sparring with each other for years, Reynolds and Jackman announced on their respective social media accounts earlier this year that their friendly feud with each other had officially come to an end.

As a way to mend their “broken relationship,” the actors revealed their plans to make ads for each other’s companies — Reynolds owns Aviation Gin, while Jackman is the creator of Laughing Man Coffee — and of course, each expected to out-do the other.

“Official truce with @realhughjackman!” Reynolds wrote alongside a black and white shot of the pair smiling as they shook hands. “As a gesture of goodwill, I’m gonna make a beautiful ad for his company, Laughing Man Coffee. Can’t wait!”

Jackman shared the same photo but he captioned his post with, “Official truce! I’m going to make the most amazing ad for Aviation Gin. And, look forward to seeing what @Vancityreynolds comes up with in return.”