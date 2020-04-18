A History of Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' Ongoing Feud from Trolling Birthdays to Spoofs

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds‘ feud is still alive despite the lockdowns around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jackman, 51, revealed the beginnings of their, often hysterical, feud in an interview with The Daily Beast.

While the Wolverine actor may have shared the origins of the two’s consistent good-natured trolling of each other on social media, it seems the two might have lost track of how it started.

Here’s a timeline of the ongoing feud between the two stars.

1. Scarlett Johansson might have had an unwitting hand in starting it.

Earlier this week, Jackman told The Daily Beast it was Johansson who might have started the feud, although he admitted to having trouble remembering the origins at first.

“How did it start? It’s gone back so long now… God, this is a classic sign where your feud has gone too long, where you don’t even know why or how it started!” Jackman joked.

He then explained how he started teasing Reynolds, 43, over his recent (at the time) marriage to Johansson. The two were married from 2008 to 2011 before Reynolds married wife Blake Lively in 2012.

Image zoom Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“I met him back on Wolverine, and I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett, and Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set I was like, ‘Hey, you better be on your best behavior here, pal, because I’m watching,’ and we started ribbing each other that way, and then it all escalated with the Deadpool thing and him calling me out, and trying to manipulate me through social media to do what he wanted,” Jackman explained.

Jackman seemingly made their feud public in 2015 when he posted a video on his Instagram of Reynolds impersonating him — Australian accent, and all — in his Deadpool makeup.

2. The feud has mainly focused on Reynolds’ desire to make a Deadpool/Wolverine film.

Since that time, Jackman and Reynolds, who co-starred in X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009, have continued their public trolling and found ways to poke fun at the other on social media.

In January 2017, Reynolds made it clear he wanted to make a mashup movie featuring his Deadpool character with Jackman’s Wolverine.

Unfortunately for the Free Guy actor, Jackman hung up his Wolverine claws just months later in March with the release of Logan, his final foray as the comic book superhero. That didn’t stop Reynolds.

“I have no idea if I can change his mind,” Reynolds told Variety at the time of Jackman. “It’s the audience: I would exclusively exploit that relationship to get Hugh back for another one.”

Reynolds echoed his statements to Entertainment Weekly later, saying: “What we’re gonna have to do is convince Hugh. If anything, I’m going to need to do what I can to get my Internet friends back on board to help rally another cause down the line.”

Jackman told Variety, “I’m hesitating. I could totally see how that’s the perfect fit. But the timing may be wrong.”

3. Their antics have spanned for years and included Christmases, birthdays and live performances.

Jackman and Reynolds have trolled each other during the holidays and on each other’s birthdays.

Playing up on their lovingly antagonistic relationship in April 2018, Jackman tried to record a birthday message for a fan on Twitter, only to be interrupted by Reynold’s Deadpool. As the Wolverine actor started to record his well-wishes, Reynolds began singing in the background.

“When you’re trying to record a heartfelt birthday message …. but are interrupted by the least greatest showman,” he wrote on Twitter.

Distracted by the song, Jackman panned the camera over to show Reynolds laying on a hotel bed in his full Deadpool costume, singing “Tomorrow.”

“Don’t give him too much attention,” Jackman said in the clip.

For Reynold’s 42nd birthday, the pair had another hilarious exchange on social media. Given the nature of their relationship, Jackman naturally celebrated his friend’s big day by trolling him.

“Because I’m told that I AM THE NICEST GUY and you’re NOT. @VancityReynolds … I will let you hug me. Just this once. On your birthday,” he wrote alongside a picture of the pair embracing each other.

Reynolds quickly responded with a false claim. “This man is a monster,” he wrote. “He’s not even from Australia. He’s from Milwaukee.”

4. The duo seemingly called a truce.

In February 2019, the two actors announced on their respective social media accounts that their friendly feud with each other has officially come to an end.

As a way to mend their “broken relationship,” the actors revealed their plans to make ads for each other’s companies — Reynolds is the owner of Aviation Gin, while Jackman is the creator of Laughing Man Coffee — and of course, each expected to out-do the other.

“Official truce with @realhughjackman!” Reynolds wrote alongside a black and white shot of the pair smiling as they shook hands. “As a gesture of goodwill, I’m gonna make a beautiful ad for his company, Laughing Man Coffee. Can’t wait!”

Jackman shared the same photo but he captioned his post with, “Official truce! I’m going to make the most amazing ad for Aviation Gin. And, look forward to seeing what @Vancityreynolds comes up with in return.”

The Deadpool actor later re-posted the same photo on his Instagram Stories from another user, but it was edited to include a grenade in their hands, a pin from the explosive weapon in Reynold’s mouth, and Jackman’s Wolverine claw behind his back in the mirror.

The spoof shot was captioned with “Look closely.”

5. They reignited their feud just months later.

It appears the two just couldn’t stay away. In August 2019, Reynolds and Jackman reignited the feud when he injured his hand playing Wolverine during his one-man tour The Man. The Music. The Show.

“The first time I’ve played #wolverine … and, actually bled. Clearly, it’s @vancityreynolds [Ryan Reynolds’] fault,” Jackman wrote over an image of a scratch on his knuckle. The bit reportedly included jokes about Reynolds and Jackman playing Wolverine.

Reynolds commented, “I just don’t think you’ve been practicing enough.”

Earlier this month, Jackman wished his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, a happy 24th anniversary in a heartfelt message on Instagram.

“These 24 years have been the best of my life! And, as far as I can see, we keep getting better,” the actor captioned a throwback image of him and his wife. “I love you Debs with every fiber of my soul. Happy anniversary. #24″

Reynolds used the anniversary post as an opportunity to continue his hilarious feud with Jackson. “Hang in there, Deb,” Reynolds teased in the comments section as first captured by Comments by Celebs.