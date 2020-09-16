Hugh Jackman Enlists Frenemy Ryan Reynolds for His New Hilarious Coffee Commercial: WATCH

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have been poking fun at each other in an ongoing feud for years

Ryan Reynolds is helping Hugh Jackman be his best in the X-Men actor's latest coffee commercial.

Jackman, 51, enlisted Reynolds, 43, to narrate his new Laughing Man Coffee commercial, which gives viewers a glimpse at Jackman's life — and the different kind of man he is without coffee in the morning.

"This is Hugh Jackman," Reynolds narrates as Jackman is woken up by a ringing alarm and throws it across the room.

The commercial continues as Jackman goes against Reynolds' glowing description of the actor, with scenes of him yelling at kids playing outside and telling a dog to go walk itself.

"Noted humanitarian, goodwill ambassador, eternal optimist and founder of Laughing Man Coffee," Reynolds continues as Jackman's attitude changes for the better while drinking his first cup of coffee. "The coffee company that donates 100% of Hugh's profits to support fair-trade farmers and brews the exceptional flavor that is 100% responsible for the Hugh Jackman we know and love."

"There he is," Reynolds says as Jackman laughs and plays with his dog.

The pals have been known to put aside their long-standing fake feud to help promote each others' business ventures.

In fact, their ongoing pranks only started because Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson when they first met, a pal of Jackman's. In an interview with The Daily Beast, Jackman described the beginning of their funny feud.

Reynolds and Johansson were married from 2008 to 2011 before Reynolds married wife Blake Lively in 2012.