Hugh Jackman Reveals His Protein-Packed Wolverine Diet: 'Bulking'

The Wolverine actor shared a photo of one of the "bulking" six-course meals he's using to get in shape for Deadpool 3

Julia Moore
Published on March 7, 2023 09:56 AM
X-MEN: THE LAST STAND, Hugh Jackman, 2006
Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Photo: 20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Hugh Jackman is "bulking" up to play Wolverine.

The X-Men actor, 54, shared a photo of the specially-created meals he's using to get into superhero shape for his role in Deadpool 3 on Instagram Monday.

"Bulking. A day in the life," wrote Jackman, who recently wrapped his time on Broadway in The Music Man.

"Thank you Chef Mario for helping me stay healthy and properly fed whilst … Becoming. Wolverine. Again," the actor added in the caption alongside the photos of his six-piece meal labeled to include two chicken burgers with sweet potatoes, two servings of noodles with grass-fed top sirloin, and two fish meals — black bass and Patagonia salmon.

The Australian actor's post is the latest in a series of content he and Deadpool 3 costar Ryan Reynolds have shared as they both prepare for the upcoming movie.

Hugh Jackman Reveals his Protein-Packed Wolverine Diet: ‘Bulking’
Hugh Jackman/Instagram

On Feb. 4, Reynolds, 46, released a photo posted by his trainer of him lifting two 60 lbs. barbells in each hand, working out for the movie and teasing his co-star.

"I'm not training for Deadpool," read Reynolds' Instagram Story. "I'm training to spend several months with @thehughjackman — who's not as nice as everyone thinks."

Jackman then responded with his own workout photo mimicking Reynolds, alongside his fitness coach Beth Lewis.

"He's only 46. I'm older. But it's not a competition," Jackman teased in the caption as he flexed with a dumbbell in the photo.

The Logan actor also reposted Reynolds' earlier story, adding an "Ur cute" sticker with a heart.

Hugh Jackman Reveals his Protein-Packed Wolverine Diet: ‘Bulking’
Hugh Jackman/Instagram

In January, Jackman said his fitness routine to don Wolverine's famous adamantium claws would be his "job for six months" as he appeared on CNN and HBO Max's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?

"I've learned you can't rush it. I've learned that it takes time," the Academy Award nominee added "So, we have six months from when I finish [Broadway's The Music Man] to when I started filming. And I'm not doing any other work. I'm going to be with my family and train. That's going to be my job for six months."

"I'm really fit right now," he added of his stage performances. "There's one thing that about eight shows a week being on Broadway singing and dancing, is I'm fit. So, I'm healthy. I have a good place to start."

The two actors announced Wolverine's return for the upcoming Marvel film in September, with Reynolds casually asking Jackman if he'd reprise the role in a video, to which Jackman replied, "Yeah, sure."

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Though he has yet to appear in a Deadpool film, there have been plenty of references to both Jackman and Wolverine in the movies.

Reynolds and Jackman did appear together as the characters in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but that iteration of Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, was vastly different from Reynolds' reincarnation of the character in 2016's record-breaking Deadpool.

In October, Jackman joked with PEOPLE that the stars will likely come to blows during production too: "I think being on set with [Ryan] every day and those two on film in every city together every day … I think it's fair to say they'll be punching the s--- out of each other the whole time."

"All jokes aside, I'll probably have more fun on this movie than any other I've ever done," he added.

