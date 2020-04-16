Hugh Jackman Reveals His Years-Long Feud with Ryan Reynolds Started Because of Scarlett Johansson

One of Hollywood’s most popular feuds got its start thanks to another big star.

For years, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have been jokingly slamming, trolling and ribbing each other on social media, in interviews and plenty of other hilarious ways. In a new interview with The Daily Beast, Jackman goes back to the beginning of their funny feud.

But when first asked, Jackman, 51, initially couldn’t even remember how it actually stated.

“How did it start? It’s gone back so long now… God, this is a classic sign where your feud has gone too long, where you don’t even know why or how it started!” Jackman joked.

He then explains how he started teasing Reynolds, 43, over his recent (at the time) marriage to Scarlett Johansson. The two were married from 2008 to 2011 before Reynolds married wife Blake Lively in 2012.

“I met him back on Wolverine, and I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett, and Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set I was like, ‘Hey, you better be on your best behavior here, pal, because I’m watching,’ and we started ribbing each other that way, and then it all escalated with the Deadpool thing and him calling me out, and trying to manipulate me through social media to do what he wanted,” Jackman explained.

Nowadays, the actors take swipes at each other pretty frequently, with Reynolds last jokingly telling Jackman’s longtime wife Deborra-Lee Furness to “hang in there” when Jackman celebrated their 24th anniversary on Instagram.

Jackman is now in the planning stages on how to get Reynolds back, but he joked he tries not to let vengeance consume him.

“I try to limit it to five hours a day, planning retribution. I’ve found in the past that it just gets unhealthy if it’s more than five hours of obsessing over how to get Ryan Reynolds. But five hours is good and healthy and keeps me strong and ready,” Jackman joked.

Back in December, Reynolds took another jab at his friend when he appeared on TV in Jackman’s native Australia.

“He’s just an evil person,” Reynolds joked of Jackman on Today Show Australia. “I mean, you guys have all been duped. You think he’s this benevolent ambassador to your country. People don’t realize he’s from Winnipeg, Canada.”

Reynolds added, “Truth hurts sometimes, it makes your eyes water. Hugh Jackman’s a fraud!”

His comment came after Jackman tried to hijack Reynolds’ then-upcoming movie Free Guy by photoshopping himself into one of the movie’s posters. “A small edit to make this a much better promotional tool,” Jackman wrote.