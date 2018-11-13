Hugh Jackman Grows Emotional as He Remembers Stan Lee: 'One of the Greats'

Hugh Jackman is remembering the late Stan Lee.

On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday, The Front Runner stat, 50, offered his personal memories of the man behind Marvel Comics’ iconic superheroes after Lee’s death at age 95.

“Let me just say to the family and to the legions of fans that I remember Stan as a true gentleman who had this glint in his eye,” Jackman said as he grew emotional (he starred as Marvel’s Wolverine). “He’s a creative genius. He thought outside the box. He created a whole universe that changed the lives of many people, mine included.”

“If you ever want to get a real understanding of where you’re at in the world … I was on a red carpet [at Comic-Con], and I was the only one on there, and no one was taking my photo because at the other end was Stan Lee,” he recalled. “There were about 300 photographers and interviewers all on Stan.”

“Stan, god bless you,” Jackman added. “You’re one of the greats.”

Jackman had already paid tribute to Lee on Instagram. “We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and …. to have helped bring one of his characters to life,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself with Lee.

On The Late Show, Jackman discussed his very first days as Wolverine.

“Embarrassingly, I didn’t know what a wolverine was. I had never heard of such an animal. I presumed it was a made-up name for the comic book. … I presumed it was a wolf, and I did study wolves. I watched some documentaries. There was a big IMAX movie at the time. I went twice to go and see it.”

When he started embodying wolf characteristics on the set, “The director goes, ‘What are you doing, man?’ … It was a humiliating moment and three weeks of wasted research.”

