Hugh Jackman once found himself on a Broadway stage getting intimate with Matt Damon.

In a new Variety cover story published Wednesday, Jackman — who currently stars on Broadway in The Music Man — recalled his first Broadway stage role in The Boy From Oz, which opened in Oct. 2003, according to Playbill.

Jackman, 54, told the magazine that "the most fun I ever had was playing Peter Allen" due to some improv moments in the show's second second act, during which Jackman would get to bring audience members on stage and poke fun at them.

"There was, I don't know, roughly 10 to 12 minutes of every show that was ad-libbed," Jackman said. "Once I was 50 or 60 shows in, I felt completely free to do whatever the hell I wanted. I was an a---- at times."

"I brought up Barbara Walters and Matt Damon, and made Matt Damon give Barbara Walters a lap dance, which turned into me giving Matt Damon a lap dance," Jackman recalled to Variety. "And he didn't punch me."

Quinn Rooney/Getty

Jackman, who also stars in the upcoming Florian Zeller movie The Son, also recalled performing at the 2004 Tony Awards as Peter Allen and unintentionally almost causing Sarah Jessica Parker to have a wardrobe malfunction when he unexpectedly brought her on stage.

"I really felt for her that night," Jackman told Variety. "As soon as she got up onstage, I could tell those boobs were about to come out."

At a special screening of his new movie The Son in New York City on Monday, hosted by Sony Pictures Classics & The Cinema Society, Jackman raved to PEOPLE about stepping back into the shoes of his iconic X-Men character Wolverine for the upcoming Marvel movie Deadpool 3, saying, "It's gonna be a blast!"

"We like to call it Wolverine 10," Jackman joked of the upcoming film. "That's what I like to call it."

Marc Hom for Variety

In September, Jackman and Ryan Reynolds announced that the third installment of Deadpool would see Jackman reprise his role as Logan/Wolverine once again. His part will be much larger than a cameo, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

"I think being on set with [Ryan] every day and those two on film in every city together everyday … I think it's fair to say they'll be punching the s--- out of each other the whole time," Jackman told PEOPLE.

"All jokes aside, I'll probably have more fun on this movie than any other I've ever done," he added.

The Son opens in New York City and Los Angeles on Nov. 25, while Deadpool 3 is expected to hit theaters on Sept. 6, 2024.