Hugh Jackman Recalls Giving Matt Damon a Lap Dance in His Broadway Show: 'And He Didn't Punch Me'

Hugh Jackman said there was "roughly 10 to 12 minutes" of every The Man From Oz performance in which

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 26, 2022 01:49 PM
Hugh Jackman, Matt Damon
Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty; Emma McIntyre/Getty

Hugh Jackman once found himself on a Broadway stage getting intimate with Matt Damon.

In a new Variety cover story published Wednesday, Jackman — who currently stars on Broadway in The Music Manrecalled his first Broadway stage role in The Boy From Oz, which opened in Oct. 2003, according to Playbill.

Jackman, 54, told the magazine that "the most fun I ever had was playing Peter Allen" due to some improv moments in the show's second second act, during which Jackman would get to bring audience members on stage and poke fun at them.

"There was, I don't know, roughly 10 to 12 minutes of every show that was ad-libbed," Jackman said. "Once I was 50 or 60 shows in, I felt completely free to do whatever the hell I wanted. I was an a---- at times."

"I brought up Barbara Walters and Matt Damon, and made Matt Damon give Barbara Walters a lap dance, which turned into me giving Matt Damon a lap dance," Jackman recalled to Variety. "And he didn't punch me."

Actor Hugh Jackman performs at the media call for 'The Boy From Oz,' a musical based on the life of 1970's singer-songwriter Peter Allen, at the Rod Laver Arena on August 11, 2006 in Melbourne, Australia.
Quinn Rooney/Getty

Jackman, who also stars in the upcoming Florian Zeller movie The Son, also recalled performing at the 2004 Tony Awards as Peter Allen and unintentionally almost causing Sarah Jessica Parker to have a wardrobe malfunction when he unexpectedly brought her on stage.

"I really felt for her that night," Jackman told Variety. "As soon as she got up onstage, I could tell those boobs were about to come out."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

At a special screening of his new movie The Son in New York City on Monday, hosted by Sony Pictures Classics & The Cinema Society, Jackman raved to PEOPLE about stepping back into the shoes of his iconic X-Men character Wolverine for the upcoming Marvel movie Deadpool 3, saying, "It's gonna be a blast!"

"We like to call it Wolverine 10," Jackman joked of the upcoming film. "That's what I like to call it."

Hugh Jackman Variety
Marc Hom for Variety

In September, Jackman and Ryan Reynolds announced that the third installment of Deadpool would see Jackman reprise his role as Logan/Wolverine once again. His part will be much larger than a cameo, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

"I think being on set with [Ryan] every day and those two on film in every city together everyday … I think it's fair to say they'll be punching the s--- out of each other the whole time," Jackman told PEOPLE.

"All jokes aside, I'll probably have more fun on this movie than any other I've ever done," he added.

The Son opens in New York City and Los Angeles on Nov. 25, while Deadpool 3 is expected to hit theaters on Sept. 6, 2024.

Related Articles
Hugh Jackman attends a screening of "The Son", hosted by Sony Pictures Classics and The Cinema Society, at the Crosby Street Hotel, in New York NY Special Screening of "The Son", New York, United States - 24 Oct 2022
Hugh Jackman Jokes He and Ryan Reynolds Will Be 'Punching the S--- Out of Each Other' in 'Deadpool 3'
hugh jackman, laura dern, zen McGrath
Watch Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern Play Struggling Parents in Emotional Trailer for 'The Son'
Hugh Jackman attends a screening of "The Son", hosted by Sony Pictures Classics and The Cinema Society, at the Crosby Street Hotel, in New York NY Special Screening of "The Son", New York, United States - 24 Oct 2022
Hugh Jackman Says He's 'Really Proud' of His Kids for Engaging with Mental Health
anne hathaway
Anne Hathaway Pokes Fun at Her 2011 Oscars Hosting Gig with James Franco: 'We Sucked'
Outlander Star Sam Heughan Was Told He ‘Wasn’t Edgy Enough’ to Play James Bond After Audition
'Outlander' Star Sam Heughan Says He Was Told He 'Wasn't Edgy Enough' to Play James Bond
Hugh Jackman Shows Laura Dern Dance Moves
Laura Dern Declares Herself a 'Broadway Star!' as Hugh Jackman Teaches Dance Moves in Sweet Video
Ryan Reynolds Deadpool ; LOGAN, Hugh Jackman
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Promise 'Deadpool 3' Won't Undo Events of Wolverine Movie 'Logan'
Roger Bart and Christopher Loyd Back to the Future Musical Teaser
'Back to the Future: The Musical' Announces Broadway Dates with the Help of Christopher Lloyd
Patti Lupone attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Patti LuPone Explains Decision to Leave 'Worst Union' Actors' Equity: 'They Don't Know Who I Am'
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mgm/Kobal/Shutterstock (5880867m) Angela Lansbury The Picture Of Dorian Gray - 1945 Director: Albert Lewin MGM USA Film Portrait Drama Le Portrait de Dorian Gray (1945)
Angela Lansbury Wanted to Play Romantic Leads in Her Youth but Said She Didn't Have 'Chocolate-Box Looks'
Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in episode 108 of Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Mother of Dahmer Victim Speaks Out About Netflix Drama 'Monster' : 'It Didn't Happen Like That'
"Hysteria" New York Special Screening
Angela Lansbury, Screen and Broadway Icon, Dead at 96
the view
Joy Behar's Life in Photos
Kevin Smith, Harvey Weinstein
Kevin Smith Says His 1999 Movie 'Dogma' Is in 'Limbo' Because Harvey Weinstein Is 'Holding It Hostage'
Daniel Franzese, RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race
The Special Way Daniel Franzese Honored His Mother on 'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race'
hugh jackman
Hugh Jackman 'Sliced' His Nose During Rehearsal for Broadway's 'The Music Man'