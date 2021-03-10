Hugh Jackman Calls Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Courageous' After Oprah Interview

Hugh Jackman said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's comments about mental health are "such an incredible example to never worry alone"

In the caption of a heartfelt video shared to his Instagram feed Monday, the 52-year-old actor praised the "courageous" couple for their words and also wrote, "Mental health is not ever to be ignored."

"I recommend Oprah's interview with Meghan and Harry, which [wife Deborra-Lee Furness] and I and millions of people around the world watched last night with astonishment," Jackson said in the video. "Because there we were, witnessing an incredibly high-profile woman and her husband speak so openly, courageously, honestly, with such dignity about, really, the hardest time in their life and their cry for help."

"And I sit on the board for Gotcha4Life, an organization in Australia that is dealing with this issue of suicide, as well as mental fitness," The Greatest Showman actor continued. "And last night, I just thought, 'Everyone needs to see this,' because it is such an incredible example to never worry alone."

"Seek help. And if you're not getting help where you're looking for it, keep looking — go somewhere else, because there is always help. Never worry alone," Jackman concluded. "So I just want to say thank you, Meghan. Thank you, Harry, for your courage."

During the sit-down with her husband and Oprah, which aired Sunday on CBS, Meghan, 39, revealed that she previously had thoughts of self-harm.

"I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry. But I knew that if I didn't say it — then I would do it," she said. "I just didn't want to be alive anymore."

The Duchess of Sussex continued, "That was clear and real and frightening and [a] constant thought."

She recalled a January 2019 outing to see a performance at Royal Albert Hall after she had opened up to Harry, 36, about her thoughts: "I remember him saying, 'I don't think you can go,' and I said, 'I can't be left alone.' "

Meghan said she can see in photos from that night that Harry is tightly holding her hand despite their smiles. "We're both just trying to hold on," she said, going on to add later, "I think so important for people to remember is you have no idea what's going on for someone behind closed doors."

Meghan said she was "ashamed" because she wanted to be strong and not put more pressure on her husband. "That takes so much courage to admit that you need help," she added.

Many celebrities have come out in support of Meghan following her comments about mental health, including Katie Couric.

"I thought it was incredibly brave, for Meghan," she recently told PEOPLE. "And Harry has talked about this, too — to talk about some of their mental-health issues."

Added Couric, 64, "I think the fact that she was driven to feel so horrible is just incredibly sad and shameful."