Hugh Jackman Pens Heartfelt Birthday Message to 'Incredible' Wife Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman is shining a light on his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness.

The Greatest Showman star shared a sweet photograph of himself and his wife on Monday, her 65th birthday. In the photo, Jackman leans closely toward his wife as she blows out the candles on top of a sweet dessert.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy birthday to my incredible wife," the actor wrote in the caption. "Your courage, wit, open heartedness, loyalty, creativity, joie de vivre, cheekiness and spontaneity inspire me every day."

He added, "I love you so much more than any caption can convey."

Furness spoke to PEOPLE about her family earlier this month while promoting a Christie’s art sale benefitting her adoption nonprofit Hopeland.

"Family, to me, means you feel safe," said Furness. "I always use the expression, 'All of us need to know that we're precious.' So, with family, you've always got that you're important in someone else's life."

She and Jackman share two children: a son, Oscar Maximilian, 20, and a daughter Ava Eliot, 15.

Oscar and Ava have "both made me smarter than I think I ever could have been on my own," said the actress. "When you're a parent, you can't lie to them or yourself. They will shine a light on every one of your flaws, your Achilles heel, whatever. You've got to look at yourself."

She added, "I think what we all should do is give, and then that makes us take the energy off ourselves or our needs or selfishness. And when you put it out there, you feel better anyway, it comes back again."