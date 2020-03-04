Hugh Jackman Reflects on Wolverine 3 Years After Logan: Thank You for 'the Role of a Lifetime'

Hugh Jackman is paying tribute to his iconic character Wolverine three years after the release of the film Logan — his final appearance in the role.

The actor, 51, tweeted a photo of himself as the comic book character from the James Mangold-directed film on Tuesday, alongside the caption: “3 years ago, on this day, LOGAN was released.”

He added, “Thank you for the many (and I really mean MANY) years of sweat, steamed chicken and the role of a lifetime! #thankful #Wolverine #xmen #Logan.”

Jackman’s friend and Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds trolled the actor in a reply tweet, sharing a GIF of a Wolverine figurine impaled on a rock, a witty reference to Logan‘s ending.

“How has it been 3 years? I know how I’m celebrating. #Logan,” Reynolds, 43, tweeted.

How has it been 3 years? I know how I’m celebrating. #Logan pic.twitter.com/N48J1Ckd1c — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 3, 2020

Logan was released in March 2017 and was nominated for the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for Mangold, Scott Frank and Michael Green.

The film centers on Logan (Jackman), who cares for an ailing Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart) at a remote outpost in an apocalyptic future.

While Logan plans to hide himself and Professor X from the world, he comes across a young mutant (Dafne Keen) who possesses his mutation.

In November 2018, Jackman opened up about the character and his possible return in an interview on Sunday Today with Willie Geist saying, “Oh, Wolverine will be back. Someone’s going to buy him, I don’t know.”

Geist added, “Not you though.”

“No, but Ryan is relentless,” Jackman said of Reynolds, who has asked the Logan actor to collaborate on a crossover film between their two characters.

“He keeps coming back to me in all these ways, shapes and forms,” Jackman continued. “I just said, ‘You know, I just don’t think the world really wants to see Deadpool with Wolverine.’ Maybe a cameo from Deadpool? I just think it runs over it for Deadpool.”