Hugh Jackman Remembers Brazilian Voice Actor Behind X-Men's Wolverine After Death: 'Legend'

Hugh Jackman is honoring Isaac Bardavid after the actor's death at age 91.

Brazilian actor Bardavid supplied voiceover for Jackman's iconic Wolverine character in the X-Men movies for the Portugueses-dubbed versions of the movies.

On Wednesday, Jackman shared a brief throwback video on Instagram of himself with Bardavid, writing, "Isaac Bardavid. What a legend. What a life and legacy. What a voice!! #Wolverine #Brazil 'Don't be what they made you.' #Logan Rest well my friend."

In the video, Jackman says his line from his 2017 standalone Wolverine film Logan — "Don't be what they made you" — while holding his arm around Bardavid, who then says the translated line. Afterward, Jackman tells the camera, "So good."

The actor, 53, shared another photo of himself with Bardavid and called the late star a "legend."

On the Brazilian talk show Noite com Danilo Gentili in 2017, Jackman and Bardavid hugged and sat side by side for an interview — after Jackman first bowed down to him as the crowd applauded. In the clip, which circulated on social media after the news of Bardavid's death, Bardavid asked Jackman, "Don't you think I deserve an Oscar?" to which the Australian actor responded, "Yes, of course!"