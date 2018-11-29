Hugh Jackman Is Touring the World to Perform Songs from The Greatest Showman and Les Misérables

Hugh Jackman is coming to a city near you!

The Australian actor, 50, is hitting the road next summer on a big arena tour that will take him around the world. Jackman stopped by the Today show on Thursday to give details on what fans can expect.

“This is a dream come true for me,” the actor said. “I’ve done it in Australia and now I’m going to go around the world. I’m going to cities all over America, we’re going to Europe, we’re going to the U.K., we’re going back to Australia. I’m singing, I’m dancing, I’m telling stories.”

.@RealHughJackman makes an exclusive announcement on TODAY — he’s going on a huge arena tour around the world! pic.twitter.com/xVj4acsYvw — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2018

Now that he’s 50, Jackman said he’s looking back on the highlights of his life for the tour.

“I’m on the back nine of my life now, this is about the front nine — the best parts of the front nine,” he said. “I’m gonna sing stuff from The Greatest Showman, from Les Mis, stuff I’ve done on Broadway, stuff that I auditioned for that I didn’t get cast for.”

The Wolverine actor will also be telling stories about his life, as well as welcome some guests to the stage, in an effort to make each show unique and unforgettable.

“I don’t know about you guys, I love going to a concert where I feel something happens that night that could only happen that night. So I try to keep it loose — I’m just gonna have a party,” he explained.

The actor also revealed he’s bringing his wife Deborra-Lee Furness and kids Oscar, 18, and Ava, 13, on the road with him. Jackman said having his wife of 23 years there helps him get his show started.

“First thing I ever do when I walk out on stage is I look at my wife’s eyes and that grounds me,” he revealed. “And then I basically treat, whether you’re at the back or you’re at the front, this is a night where something’s gonna happen that could only happen then.”