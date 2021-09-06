The actor revealed in an Instagram post that his dad Chris died on Sunday

Hugh Jackman Mourns His Dad Chris, Who Died on Australian Father's Day: 'He Was Extraordinary'

Hugh Jackman is mourning the loss of his father, Chris Jackman.

In a Monday Instagram post, the 52-year-old actor revealed that his dad died the day prior, Sept. 5, which was also Australia's Father's Day. He was 84.

"In the early hours of Father's Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away," Jackman wrote alongside a photo of Chris. "And whilst there is deep sadness, I am filled with such gratitude and love. My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary."

The Wolverine star added, "He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he is now at peace with God."

His fellow stars sent their well wishes in the comments section, with Josh Gad writing, "So truly sorry for your loss."

"I was lucky to have met him. ❤️" Ryan Reynolds added.

Jackman, who was raised by his dad in Australia after his mother left, has long been open about his complicated childhood

In 1967, Chris and Jackman's mom Grace McNeil moved from England to Australia with his sisters Zoe and Sonya and brothers, Ian and Ralph. A year later, the Tony Award winner was born. When Jackman was 8 years old, his mother left and moved back to England, later taking his sisters with her.

​​In a 2011 interview with The Sun, Jackman shared that his mom was battling what he later realized was "undiagnosed postnatal depression," but noted that the pair now have a "good relationship."

A year later, he recalled what it was like when his mother left during an emotional interview on Australia's 60 Minutes, per Daily Mail: "I can remember the morning she left, it's weird the things you pick up. I remember her being in a towel around her head and saying goodbye, must have been the way she said goodbye."

"As I went off to school, when I came back, there was no one there in the house. The next day there was a telegram from England. Mom was there. And then that was it. I don't think she thought for a second it would be forever," he continued. "I think she thought it was, 'I just need to get away, and I'll come back.' Dad used to pray every night that Mom would come back."

In an Instagram post in honor of American Father's Day in 2020, Jackman reflected on the lessons he learned from Chris.