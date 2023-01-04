Hugh Jackman Jokingly Begs Academy Not to Nominate Ryan Reynolds' 'Spirited' Song for Oscar

Hugh Jackman does not want Ryan Reynolds' most recent movie to receive an Academy Award nomination.

On Wednesday morning, Jackman, 54, shared a video on Instagram showing himself talking to the camera as he explains that a potential Oscar nomination for the song "Good Afternoon" from 46-year-old Reynolds' Christmas movie Spirited "would make the next year of my life insufferable."

"Hey everybody, it's 2023 and I really really wanted to send out a positive message at the beginning of the year, but recent events have made that impossible," the Logan actor says in the video, seated in front of his camera.

Jackman then goes on to describe how his entire family "had a blast" when they watched Spirited, noting that he "laughed the entire way through" the "absolutely brilliant" song "Good Afternoon," which heavily features Reynolds' singing.

"However, I've just heard the Academy have shortlisted 'Good Afternoon' in the Best Song category," the actor notes in the video. "Now, Ryan Reynolds getting a nomination in the Best Song category would make the next year of my life insufferable."

"It would — I mean, I have to spend a year with him shooting Wolverine and Deadpool," Jackman adds, in reference to the upcoming third Deadpool film. "Trust me, it would be impossible. It would be a problem."

"So, just to recap, love Spirited, love Will, love Octavia, love the song 'Good Afternoon,' love Benj and Justin," Jackman finishes in the video. "But please, please, from the bottom of my heart — do not validate Ryan Reynolds in this way. Please."

The Academy recently listed "Good Afternoon" on its shortlist of 15 original songs eligible for nominations for the Oscars' Best Music (Original Song) award ahead of the 95th Academy Awards in March.

Should Spirited receive a nomination for "Good Afternoon," Jackman may only have himself to blame. At the movie's New York City premiere in November, Reynolds told PEOPLE that his longtime friend "gave me some really good advice" on performing in a movie musical.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

"He said to make sure that you are enjoying it because if you enjoy it, we'll enjoy it. And I thought that that was actually quite sage. It was very wise," Reynolds said of Jackman's advice at the premiere.

Academy Awards nominations are set to be announced on Jan. 24. Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the 95th Oscars on Sunday, March 12.