Hugh Jackman is gearing up for the return of Wolverine.

At a special screening of his new movie The Son in New York City on Monday, hosted by Sony Pictures Classics & The Cinema Society, Jackman raved to PEOPLE about stepping back into the shoes of his iconic X-Men character, saying, "It's gonna be a blast!"

"We like to call it Wolverine 10," Jackman, 54, jokes of the upcoming film. "That's what I like to call it."

In September, Jackman and Ryan Reynolds announced that the third installment of Deadpool would see Jackman reprise his role as Logan/Wolverine once again. His part will be much larger than a cameo, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

"I think being on set with [Ryan] every day and those two on film in every city together everyday … I think it's fair to say they'll be punching the s--- out of each other the whole time," Jackman tells PEOPLE now.

"All jokes aside, I'll probably have more fun on this movie than any other I've ever done," he adds.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The Australian-born actor and Reynolds, 46, have long extended the ruse that they have a feud between them, a joke that dates back to their first meeting on the set of X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009. So it's no surprise Jackman expects the shenanigans to continue while filming Deadpool 3.

While the news excited many fans eager to see the newest installment of Reynolds' Deadpool saga, some were left confused about how Jackman had a role to reprise in the first place.

Logan, the Oscar-nominated 2017 film, saw the ultimate demise of Jackman's Wolverine. Most assumed that was the final time they'd see Logan on their screens.

But in an announcement shared in the wake of his absence at this year's D23 Expo, Reynolds was quick to clarify that "Logan takes place in 2029" and is a "totally separate thing."

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. 20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

He added that there's no question that Logan dies in the self-titled film: "Not touching that."

Deadpool 3 — which is expected to hit theaters on Sept. 6, 2024 — will instead tell a story that takes place prior to the Wolverine's emotional death, though the exact plot remains a mystery.

Reynolds and Jackman did appear together as the characters in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, where they first met, but that iteration of Wade Wilson/Deadpool was vastly different from Reynolds' reincarnation of the character in 2016's record-breaking Deadpool.

The duo appeared to share the Deadpool 3 storyline as they sat down together in their September announcement video — but Wham!'s "Wake Me up Before You Go-Go" suddenly started playing, drowning out their animated conversation.

Meanwhile, The Son is a "deeply personal" film for Jackman, who stars in the upcoming Florian Zeller-directed drama alongside Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby and Anthony Hopkins.

"It's a cautionary tale, and it deals with some really difficult subjects," he tells PEOPLE of the movie, which is a follow-up to Zeller's 2021 film The Father.

And while he would've approached The Son "at any point" in his career, as a father, Jackman has a "different perspective" about it today.

"I've got children who are either launching or getting ready to launch … it was deeply personal," he adds.

The Son hits theaters on Nov. 25.