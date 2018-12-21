Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal Trick Ryan Reynolds Into Wearing Ugly Christmas Sweater

Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal had a special Christmas gift for Ryan Reynolds.

On Thursday, the actors pranked their longtime friend, inviting Reynolds to an ugly Christmas sweater party that, well, wasn’t really an ugly Christmas sweater party.

Reynolds, 42, shared photos of the joke to his Instagram, frowning in a red and green sweater (with a giant gold bow on it) as he stood between a laughing Jackman, 50, and Gyllenhaal, 38.

“These f–ing a——- said it was a sweater party,” a downtrodden Reynolds wrote in his Instagram Story.

Jackman and Gyllenhaal seemed extra-happy with themselves, the duo slapping one another’s hand.

Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

As fans know, Reynolds is usually the one making the jokes.

The star is known for his sarcastic sense of humor, usually on display on social media where he and wife Blake Lively regularly rib one another.

Reynolds has also had a history of teasing Jackman, who reprised Wolverine for a Deadpool cameo.

As for whether the two will ever collaborate on screen together in a full movie, Jackman seemed weary — despite Reynolds repeated efforts to get him otherwise.

“Ryan is relentless,” Jackman explained on a November episode of Sunday Today. “He keeps coming back to me in all these ways, shapes and forms. I just said, ‘You know, I just don’t think the world really wants to see Deadpool with Wolverine.’ Maybe a cameo from Deadpool? I just think it runs over it for Deadpool.”

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Host Willie Geist joked, “His argument is he’d give a little boost to your career by putting you in a movie.”

“Oh, really? That’s nice of him. He’s throwing me a bone? Got it,” Jackman said, “You know that term, dag, I mentioned? A dag is a goofball in American. It’s a goof. You’re such a dag, Ryan!”