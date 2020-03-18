Hugh Jackman Is Ready to Get Back to Broadway with The Music Man: 'The First Musical I Ever Did'

The Boy from Oz has officially grown up into The Music Man.

Hugh Jackman is no stranger to the Broadway scene and he is set to make his triumphant return to the stage later this year when he and fellow Broadway vet, Sutton Foster, team up for the 2020 revival of The Music Man.

The triple threat star — who is just an Oscar award short from EGOT status (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) — first began his theater journey in his native Australia with roles in productions such as Beauty and the Beast and Sunset Boulevard before he was cast in his breakout role as Wolverine in 2000’s X-Men.

Jackman, 51, is now excited about returning to a role that he is all too familiar with.

“This was the first [musical] I ever did,” he tells PEOPLE exclusively of The Music Man. “I was in drama school and I did it.”

Though he played Salesman #2 then as opposed to the lead role of con man Harold Hill, the Les Misérables star is thrilled for this new adventure — which is one that he knew he wanted to tackle after doing his 2017 hit film, The Greatest Showman.

“For 10 years people had been saying to me ‘Well which [play] would you like to revive’ … and I think after Greatest Showman I just went, ‘The Music Man.’”

Though Broadway is currently closed till mid-April due to the recent coronavirus pandemic, Jackman is currently only in the beginning stages of rehearsals.

“We’re sort of doing early rehearsals, we don’t really start rehearsals probably till July,” he shares.

“Sutton Foster and myself have just been in a room for the last two or three weeks just sort of learning the singing and reading the script and getting started on it so I’m excited about that.”

Jackman made it big in the theater world when he starred as singer-songwriter Peter Allen in the 2003 Broadway adaptation of The Boy from Oz.

The critically acclaimed role earned him a Tony award and showcased his sheer star power and talent beyond the screen.

His theatrical stint marked the first of many times that the X-Men actor would return to the glowing lights of Broadway, later starring in other productions such as A Steady Rain and The River.

The Music Man will begin performances on Sept. 9 and officially open on Oct. 15.