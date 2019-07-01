Hugh Jackman Helps a Fan Propose to His Girlfriend During His Tour: 'I Don't Normally Do This'

Hugh Jackman shined his star power on one happy couple.

The 50-year-old actor surprised fans when he paused his The Man. The Music. The Show. performance in St. Paul, Minnesota, on June 22.

“I don’t normally do this and you’ll understand why afterward but I got a letter from a guy named Joe,” Jackman told the crowd gathered at the Xcel Energy Center. “Joe told me he was going to be here in the audience.”

As the actor stepped off the stage, he approached Joe Kripal and his girlfriend Sanaa Ahmed while bystanders in the background could be heard saying, “Oh my gosh, oh my gosh.”

As Jackman asked the camera operator to shine a spotlight on him and Kripal, he handed an extra microphone to the man and said, “Hi Joe, how are you doing? It’s good to meet you. Say hi to everyone.”

“Hi everyone,” Kripal told the arena.

Image zoom Hugh Jackman, Joe Kripal and Sanaa Ahmed TT-Creative Media

Kripal then turned to Ahmed, saying, “Sanaa, I want to spend every day with you. That’s why I asked a superhero to help me out with this.”

He then bent down on one knee as the crowd cheered. “Will you marry me?” Kripal asked Ahmed, who nodded as she covered her mouth with her hands.

Jackman gave the couple a hug and then asked Ahmed, “Did you have any idea?”

She tearfully responded, “No,” as he laughed.

In May, Jackman led the crowd at his tour stop in the U.K. in a serenade for his friend Sir Ian McKellen on his 80th birthday.

“I’m sorry I can’t make your party, Ian, but I think I might annoy about 50,000 people,” Jackman said, before cueing the audience to sing a rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

At the end of the video, Jackman added, “Love you, man. Happy birthday,” before blowing a kiss at the camera.