Hugh Jackman Has a Police Officer Give Ryan Reynolds 'Some Incredibly Smart Career Advice'

When it comes to fan encounters, this one takes the cake!

Hugh Jackman shared a video of New York City police officer John Dobkowski asking him to get a message to Ryan Reynolds about Deadpool 3.

Speaking toward Jackman's camera, Dobkowski said, "Hey Ryan, you gotta get this guy in Deadpool 3, even if it's for a 10 minute cameo. That would be awesome!"

"That movie would be so cool, so great — it would blow the box office," Dobkowski said.

Jackman can be heard in the background telling Dobkowski, "You can add, 'Or I'll ticket you,'" which Dobkowski complied with, saying, "Or I'll ticket you."

The Logan star shared the video on Twitter on Saturday, writing, "Officer Dobkowski is doling out incredibly smart career advice for @VancityReynolds. Sharing is caring."

During an interview with Sunday Today with Willie Geist in 2018, Jackman said the character of Wolverine "will be back" but he wasn't sure of a Deadpool crossover.

"But Ryan is relentless," Jackman said of Reynolds, who has asked Jackman to collaborate on a crossover film between their two characters.

"He keeps coming back to me in all these ways, shapes and forms," Jackman continued. "I just said, 'You know, I just don't think the world really wants to see Deadpool with Wolverine.' Maybe a cameo from Deadpool? I just think it runs over it for Deadpool."

Geist added jokingly, "His argument is he'd give a little boost to your career by putting you in a movie."