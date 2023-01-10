Hugh Jackman Denies Taking Steroids to Play Wolverine: 'I Just Did It the Old School Way'

"I've learned you can't rush it. I've learned that it takes time," Hugh Jackman said about repeatedly bulking up for his X-Men role

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 10, 2023 09:24 AM
Hugh Jackman The Wolverine - 2013
Hugh Jackman in The Wolverine. Photo: Twentieth Century Fox Film/Kobal/Shutterstock

Hugh Jackman is getting real about his superhero regimen.

In a recent interview on CNN and HBO Max's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, the X-Men actor was asked if he'd ever taken steroids to bulk up for the X-Men.

"No, I love my job. And I love Wolverine," Jackman responded.

"I got to be careful what I say here, but I had been told anecdotally what the side effects are of that," the 54-year-old actor added. "And I was like, 'I don't love it that much.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"So no, I just did it the old-school way," Jackman continued. "And I tell you, I've eaten more chickens — I'm so sorry to all the vegans and vegetarians and to the chickens of the world. Literally, the karma is not good for me. If the deity has anything related to chickens, I'm in trouble."

The Academy Award nominee also told Wallace that his fitness routine to reprise his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 will be "my job for six months."

Hugh Jackman The Wolverine - 2013
Hugh Jackman in The Wolverine. Twentieth Century Fox Film/Kobal/Shutterstock

"I've learned you can't rush it. I've learned that it takes time," he explained. "So, we have six months from when I finish [Broadway's The Music Man] to when I start filming. And I'm not doing any other work. I'm going to be with my family and train. That's going to be my job for six months.

"I'm really fit right now. There's one thing that eight shows a week, being on Broadway, singing and dancing… is I'm fit. So, I'm healthy. I have a good place to start," Jackman said.

"And apologies, chickens," he joked. "Run a mile. Start running now because I'm coming for you."

RELATED VIDEO: Hugh Jackman talks Deadpool on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?

Jackman first portrayed the Marvel comic book character with healing powers and adamantium claws in 2000's X-Men, and he's since played the role in 10 films, including the upcoming Deadpool installment.

The actor and longtime frenemy Ryan Reynolds announced in a video posted in September that he would return to play the Marvel comic book character, opposite Reynolds' titular super-healing mercenary.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to premiere Nov. 8, 2024 as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Six.

Related Articles
X-MEN: THE LAST STAND, Hugh Jackman, 2006
Hugh Jackman Says It Will Take '6 Months' to Get in Wolverine Shape for 'Deadpool 3'
DEADPOOL, Ryan Reynolds, X-MEN: THE LAST STAND, Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman Says 'Deadpool 3' Features 'Something I've Never Done Before' as Wolverine
DEADPOOL, Ryan Reynolds, X-MEN: THE LAST STAND, Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman Teases Wolverine and Deadpool's Relationship in 'Deadpool 3' : They 'Hate Each Other'
Hugh Jackman Jokes About Ryan Reynolds' Spirited Song
Hugh Jackman Jokingly Begs Academy Not to Nominate Ryan Reynolds' 'Spirited' Song for Oscar
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness attend the 10th Annual Governors Awards gala hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the the Dolby Theater at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California on November 18, 2018
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' Relationship Timeline
DEADPOOL, Ryan Reynolds, as Deadpool, 2016.
Everything to Know About 'Deadpool 3'
Daniel Radcliffe; X-MEN, Hugh Jackman as "Wolverine"
Daniel Radcliffe Denies Wolverine Casting Rumors: 'Don't Want to Get Locked Into Something'
Hugh Jackman attends a screening of "The Son", hosted by Sony Pictures Classics and The Cinema Society, at the Crosby Street Hotel, in New York NY Special Screening of "The Son", New York, United States - 24 Oct 2022
Hugh Jackman Jokes He and Ryan Reynolds Will Be 'Punching the S--- Out of Each Other' in 'Deadpool 3'
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Marvel/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock (5884274l) Hugh Jackman X-Men Origins - Wolverine - 2009 Director: Gavin Hood Marvel/20th Century Fox USA Scene Still Action/Adventure
Hugh Jackman to Reprise His Iconic Wolverine Character in Ryan Reynolds' 'Deadpool 3'
Ryan Reynolds attends Apple Original Film's "Spirited" New York Premiere
Ryan Reynolds Reveals He's Written a 'Deadpool' Christmas Movie That 'Never Got Made'
Hugh Jackman (L) and Ryan Reynolds attend The Adam Project World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on February 28, 2022 in New York City.
Ryan Reynolds Says Hugh Jackman 'Gave Me Good Advice' for Singing and Dancing in 'Spirited'
Hugh Jackman attends the opening night of "The Music Man" at Winter Garden Theatre on February 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images); Sandra Bullock attends the premiere of "The Lost City" during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theatre on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/WireImage)
Hugh Jackman Recalls Bombing His 'Miss Congeniality' Audition Opposite 'Amazing' Sandra Bullock
Hugh Jackman, Matt Damon
Hugh Jackman Recalls Giving Matt Damon a Lap Dance in His Broadway Show: 'And He Didn't Punch Me'
Ryan Reynolds Deadpool ; LOGAN, Hugh Jackman
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Promise 'Deadpool 3' Won't Undo Events of Wolverine Movie 'Logan'
Hugh Jackman at a special screening of "The Son" held at Crosby Street Hotel on October 24, 2022 in New York City.
Hugh Jackman Says Therapy Is Helping Him Cope with Childhood Trauma
'Wonder Woman 1984'
Gal Gadot Was Not 'Booted' from Wonder Woman Role, James Gunn Clarifies