Hugh Jackman Denies Taking Steroids to Play Wolverine: 'I Just Did It the Old School Way'

Hugh Jackman is getting real about his superhero regimen.

In a recent interview on CNN and HBO Max's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, the X-Men actor was asked if he'd ever taken steroids to bulk up for the X-Men.

"No, I love my job. And I love Wolverine," Jackman responded.

"I got to be careful what I say here, but I had been told anecdotally what the side effects are of that," the 54-year-old actor added. "And I was like, 'I don't love it that much.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"So no, I just did it the old-school way," Jackman continued. "And I tell you, I've eaten more chickens — I'm so sorry to all the vegans and vegetarians and to the chickens of the world. Literally, the karma is not good for me. If the deity has anything related to chickens, I'm in trouble."

The Academy Award nominee also told Wallace that his fitness routine to reprise his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 will be "my job for six months."

Hugh Jackman in The Wolverine. Twentieth Century Fox Film/Kobal/Shutterstock

"I've learned you can't rush it. I've learned that it takes time," he explained. "So, we have six months from when I finish [Broadway's The Music Man] to when I start filming. And I'm not doing any other work. I'm going to be with my family and train. That's going to be my job for six months.

"I'm really fit right now. There's one thing that eight shows a week, being on Broadway, singing and dancing… is I'm fit. So, I'm healthy. I have a good place to start," Jackman said.

"And apologies, chickens," he joked. "Run a mile. Start running now because I'm coming for you."

RELATED VIDEO: Hugh Jackman talks Deadpool on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?

Jackman first portrayed the Marvel comic book character with healing powers and adamantium claws in 2000's X-Men, and he's since played the role in 10 films, including the upcoming Deadpool installment.

The actor and longtime frenemy Ryan Reynolds announced in a video posted in September that he would return to play the Marvel comic book character, opposite Reynolds' titular super-healing mercenary.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to premiere Nov. 8, 2024 as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Six.