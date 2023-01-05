Hugh Jackman Says 'Deadpool 3' Features 'Something I've Never Done Before' as Wolverine

The actor said he "can't wait" to explore a new "dynamic" for Wolverine with rival Deadpool in the upcoming sequel

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 5, 2023 09:59 AM

Hugh Jackman is ready to show a new side of Wolverine.

The actor is set for his 10th go-around as the X-Men character in the upcoming third Deadpool movie with Ryan Reynolds. While discussing his career on a new episode of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, Jackman, 54, explained why this story, set prior to the events of the 2017 film Logan, will be different for Wolverine.

"When I keep thinking of me and Ryan, of Deadpool and Wolverine, which are classic comic-book rivals, there's also a dynamic that I've never really got to do before as Wolverine. I just thought, 'This is gonna be fun. Something I've never done before. I can't wait.' "

The Son actor added that he "honestly" thought he was "done" playing Wolverine before the script for Deadpool 3 came along. "I was at peace with it. I got asked every day, either in interviews or Ryan Reynolds [saying,] 'Can we do it again?' and I'm like, 'No, I'm done.' "

DEADPOOL, Ryan Reynolds, X-MEN: THE LAST STAND, Hugh Jackman
Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool; Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Joe Lederer/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation/Courtesy Everett Collection, 20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Back in September, Jackman and Reynolds, 46, announced that the third installment of Deadpool would see Jackman reprise his role as Logan/Wolverine once again. Then, in October, Jackman told PEOPLE the next Deadpool film, expected in theaters in 2024, is "gonna be a blast."

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds attends "The Adam Project" New York Premiere on February 28, 2022 in New York City.
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

"I think being on set with [Ryan] every day and those two on film in every city together everyday … I think it's fair to say they'll be punching the s--- out of each other the whole time," he added. "All jokes aside, I'll probably have more fun on this movie than any other I've ever done."

New episodes of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? premiere Friday mornings on HBO Max and air Sundays at 7 p.m. ET on CNN.

Related Articles
Hugh Jackman attends a screening of "The Son", hosted by Sony Pictures Classics and The Cinema Society, at the Crosby Street Hotel, in New York NY Special Screening of "The Son", New York, United States - 24 Oct 2022
Hugh Jackman Jokes He and Ryan Reynolds Will Be 'Punching the S--- Out of Each Other' in 'Deadpool 3'
Daniel Radcliffe; X-MEN, Hugh Jackman as "Wolverine"
Daniel Radcliffe Denies Wolverine Casting Rumors: 'Don't Want to Get Locked Into Something'
Hugh Jackman, Matt Damon
Hugh Jackman Recalls Giving Matt Damon a Lap Dance in His Broadway Show: 'And He Didn't Punch Me'
DEADPOOL, Ryan Reynolds, X-MEN: THE LAST STAND, Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman Teases Wolverine and Deadpool's Relationship in 'Deadpool 3' : They 'Hate Each Other'
hugh jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness
Hugh Jackman and Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Dance Next to Cardboard Cutout of Ryan Reynolds
Hugh Jackman Jokes About Ryan Reynolds' Spirited Song
Hugh Jackman Jokingly Begs Academy Not to Nominate Ryan Reynolds' 'Spirited' Song for Oscar
DEADPOOL, Ryan Reynolds, as Deadpool, 2016.
Everything to Know About 'Deadpool 3'
Ryan Reynolds attends Apple Original Film's "Spirited" New York Premiere
Ryan Reynolds Reveals He's Written a 'Deadpool' Christmas Movie That 'Never Got Made'
Knives Out 3
Everything to Know About 'Knives Out 3'
Hugh Jackman (L) and Ryan Reynolds attend The Adam Project World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on February 28, 2022 in New York City.
Ryan Reynolds Says Hugh Jackman 'Gave Me Good Advice' for Singing and Dancing in 'Spirited'
Ryan Reynolds Deadpool ; LOGAN, Hugh Jackman
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Promise 'Deadpool 3' Won't Undo Events of Wolverine Movie 'Logan'
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Marvel/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock (5884274l) Hugh Jackman X-Men Origins - Wolverine - 2009 Director: Gavin Hood Marvel/20th Century Fox USA Scene Still Action/Adventure
Hugh Jackman to Reprise His Iconic Wolverine Character in Ryan Reynolds' 'Deadpool 3'
Hugh Jackman attends the opening night of "The Music Man" at Winter Garden Theatre on February 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images); Sandra Bullock attends the premiere of "The Lost City" during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theatre on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/WireImage)
Hugh Jackman Recalls Bombing His 'Miss Congeniality' Audition Opposite 'Amazing' Sandra Bullock
Ghostface Takes on New York City in First Trailer for Scream 6
'Scream VI' First Trailer Takes Ghostface to New York City's Subways
Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot
'Wonder Woman 3' 'Not Moving Forward' Despite Gal Gadot Saying She 'Can't Wait' to Make Film (Reports)
mad max
'Furiosa': Everything to Know About the 'Mad Max' Prequel