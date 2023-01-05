Hugh Jackman Says 'Deadpool 3' Features 'Something I've Never Done Before' as Wolverine

Hugh Jackman is ready to show a new side of Wolverine.

The actor is set for his 10th go-around as the X-Men character in the upcoming third Deadpool movie with Ryan Reynolds. While discussing his career on a new episode of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, Jackman, 54, explained why this story, set prior to the events of the 2017 film Logan, will be different for Wolverine.

"When I keep thinking of me and Ryan, of Deadpool and Wolverine, which are classic comic-book rivals, there's also a dynamic that I've never really got to do before as Wolverine. I just thought, 'This is gonna be fun. Something I've never done before. I can't wait.' "

The Son actor added that he "honestly" thought he was "done" playing Wolverine before the script for Deadpool 3 came along. "I was at peace with it. I got asked every day, either in interviews or Ryan Reynolds [saying,] 'Can we do it again?' and I'm like, 'No, I'm done.' "

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool; Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Joe Lederer/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation/Courtesy Everett Collection, 20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Back in September, Jackman and Reynolds, 46, announced that the third installment of Deadpool would see Jackman reprise his role as Logan/Wolverine once again. Then, in October, Jackman told PEOPLE the next Deadpool film, expected in theaters in 2024, is "gonna be a blast."

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

"I think being on set with [Ryan] every day and those two on film in every city together everyday … I think it's fair to say they'll be punching the s--- out of each other the whole time," he added. "All jokes aside, I'll probably have more fun on this movie than any other I've ever done."

New episodes of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? premiere Friday mornings on HBO Max and air Sundays at 7 p.m. ET on CNN.