Hugh Jackman Congratulates John Legend on Sexiest Man Alive While Poking Fun at Ryan Reynolds

Former Sexiest Man Alive Hugh Jackman is congratulating this year’s winner, John Legend.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday morning, Jackman, 51, praised Legend while also poking fun at another Sexiest Man Alive alum, Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds and Jackman have been engaged in a hilarious “feud” for years.

“Dear John. Massive congrats on joining this very very prestigious group,” Jackman captioned his Instagram video. “99 percent of the time, PEOPLE Magazine get[s] it right. Such as Blake [Shelton], [Dwayne Johnson], etc … But a word of caution. There is the 1 percent. Exhibit A. It’s important that you fall in with the right crowd. Enjoy your reign. Love Hugh.”

In the Instagram clip, Jackman “accidentally” drops his Sexiest Man Alive cover in front of Reynolds, 43.

“I have an issue somewhere, I have a few of yours,” Reynolds says in the video. “Usually I cut the eyes out or the mouth, but that’s just me, that’s how I roll.”

Reynolds was chosen as Sexiest Man Alive in 2010, while Jackman was 2008’s Sexiest Man Alive. Legend was announced as the recipient of PEOPLE’s 2019 honor on Tuesday night during The Voice.

Legend’s Voice colleagues Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani and Shelton helped the star share the news with the world, revealing PEOPLE’s new Sexiest Man Alive cover on the competition show to the cheers from the live audience.

Given Shelton’s status as another former title holder, it fell to him to do the honors and induct Legend into the most elite of clubs.

“As you may remember, I was the 2017 PEOPLE Magazine Sexiest Man Alive. Because of that, it is my duty to formally introduce the next Sexiest Man Alive, and he just so happens to be here tonight,” Shelton said. “Ladies and gentlemen, the man, the myth, the legend! 2019 PEOPLE Magazine Sexiest Man Alive, John Legend!”

Shelton, 43, also had an extra special gift for the newly crowned Legend — a pair of jean cut-offs, bedazzled with the word “VEGOTSMA” displayed on the back.

“You already came into this show as an EGOT,” Shelton explained, referencing Legend‘s impressive quartet of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony wins. “Then you won The Voice so it became a VEGOT. Now you have a ‘VEGOTSMA.’ You’re the only one.”

“I don’t know what to say,” Legend responded. “I want to thank, of course, PEOPLE Magazine, but mostly I want to thank Blake Shelton, because I sat next to him for the last few months and I learned his sexy ways. I observed every move he made, every utterance that came from his mouth and I think some of it rubbed off on me. I think that has everything to do with why we’re here today.”

PEOPLE’s 2018 Sexiest Man Alive Idris Elba also congratulated Legend — jokingly calling out Johnson (Sexiest Man Alive 2016).

“My G Congratulations brother!!! You deserve it,” Elba, 47, wrote, retweeting Legend’s post. “DO NOT TELL @TheRock He still thinks he’s got the title, I didn’t have the heart to tell him when I took it.”

The award-winning singer also received congratulations from his wife, Chrissy Teigen, who trolled him on Twitter.

“I have fulfilled my dream of having boned PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive!! An honor!!!!!” Teigen tweeted after Legend’s title was revealed.

Later on, the mom of two sent a direct tweet to her husband, asking him to “come home please.”

“We want to make fun of you in person,” she said.

And when he did, Teigen kept the gag going. “The Sexiest Man Alive just made me a ham sandwich,” she told her followers.

