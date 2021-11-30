Hugh Jackman Celebrates Wife Deborra-Lee Furness on Her Birthday: 'You Are Everything to Me'

Hugh Jackman is honoring his "incredible" wife Deborra-Lee Furness.

On Tuesday, the Greatest Showman actor, 53, shared a birthday tribute to Furness, who turned 66. Jackman posted a smiling photo of himself and his wife on Instagram, writing, "It's my incredible wife's birthday."

"Not sure if I can declare a public holiday!!! But feels like we should," he continued. "Because there's no one on this planet I know who celebrates every moment of every day like her."

"Deb, you are everything to me," he added. "I love you. Happy birthday!"

In April, the pair marked 25 years of marriage, as Jackman posted a sweet tribute for their anniversary.

"Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing," he wrote at the time. "From nearly the moment we met ... I knew our destiny was to be together. In our 25 years - our love has only grown deeper. The fun, excitement and adventure more exhilarating; the learning even greater. I'm forever grateful to share our love, our life - and, our family together. We've only just begun. Deb, I love you with all my heart!"

The actor met Furness on the set of her Australian TV series Correlli, and they wed in April 1996, at a church outside Melbourne. They share son Oscar, 21, and daughter Ava, 16.

Jackman said he and his wife still "make time for each other," when he spoke to PEOPLE in March 2020 ahead of their 24th anniversary.

"We're always learning and humans change so you have to, even though we've been together 25 years, you gotta reset all the time," he said at the time. "I'm always reeling in how funny she is and how amazing she is and how smart she is. The longer it goes on the better it gets."