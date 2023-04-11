Hugh Jackman Celebrates 27th Wedding Anniversary with Wife Deborra-Lee Furness: 'Love You with All My Heart'

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness married in April 1996 and share two children

Published on April 11, 2023 10:30 AM
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are celebrating another year together.

On Tuesday, Jackman, 54, shared a photo of himself and Furness, 67, on Instagram as he wrote that his wife's "courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me."

"I love you Deb. Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS!!" Jackman wrote in the caption to his post. "I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life."

"Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me," he added in the caption. "I love you with all my heart."

Jackman and Furness first met on the set of her Australian TV series Correlli and married in Australia in April 1996. The Logan star told PEOPLE back in 2017 that he immediately knew Furness was the one when they first met.

"I knew very early, I knew before Deb knew. Even when she tried to break up with me, I knew," he recalled. "She kind of [broke up with me], a little bit. Early on, three weeks in. I managed to talk her out of it, thank God."

"I'm a very indecisive person, Deb really knows this about me," he added at the time. "I can count on my hand the amount of times in my life anything has felt that clear to me, and when it happens it's such a relief for me."

Jackman frequently takes to Instagram to share tributes to Furness on important holidays and anniversaries, most recently for Valentine's Day in February. At the time, the Greatest Showman star wrote on the social media platform that Furness' "humor, generosity, wisdom and spirit shines so bright."

"Happy Valentine's love. You light up the room wherever you go," the actor wrote in the caption to his post, which showed him and Furness wearing matching black outfits.

"Your humor, generosity, wisdom and spirit shines so bright," Jackman added. "I celebrate you on our 28th Valentine's together. I ❤️ you."

Back in Nov. 2020, Furness — who shares son Oscar and daughter Ava with Jackman — discussed the importance of family with PEOPLE and said: "Family, to me, means you feel safe."

"I always use the expression, 'All of us need to know that we're precious,' " she said a the time. "So, with family, you've always got that you're important in someone else's life."

