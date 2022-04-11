Hugh Jackman Celebrates 26th Wedding Anniversary with Deborra-Lee Furness: 'You Light Up My Life'

"I love you with all my heart!" wrote The Music Man star in a heartfelt message

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness are celebrating love!

In an Instagram post Monday, the 53-year-old actor shared a photo of the happy couple on a beach cuddling up together in celebration of their 26th wedding anniversary.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Today I celebrate 26 years of marriage to my extraordinary wife. Every single day is filled with so much laughter, joy and backgammon!!!! Deb you light up my life. I love you with all my heart!" Jackman captioned the post.

During the opening night of Jackman's The Music Man revival on Broadway in February at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City, Furness, 66, revealed how she helps Jackman rehearse for his starring role of Harold Hill.

When asked whether she runs lines with Jackman, Furness told reporters, "Yeah we do everything together," before admitting, "I didn't do the tap dancing."

Last year, the Golden Globe winner shared photos from their wedding day to Instagram, as he marked 25 years of marriage with a sweet tribute.

"Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing," he wrote in the caption.

"From nearly the moment we met ... I knew our destiny was to be together," Jackman continued.

"In our 25 years - our love has only grown deeper. The fun, excitement and adventure more exhilarating; the learning even greater. I'm forever grateful to share our love, our life - and, our family together. We've only just begun. Deb, I love you with all my heart!"

The actor met Furness on the set of her Australian TV series Correlli, and they tied the knot in April 1996, at a church outside Melbourne. They share two kids together.

Jackman said he and his wife still "make time for each other" when he spoke to PEOPLE in March 2020, ahead of their 24th anniversary.