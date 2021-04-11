Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary: 'We've Only Just Begun'

Hugh Jackman met Deborra-Lee Furness on the set of her Australian TV series Correlli, and they wed in April 1996

Hugh Jackman is celebrating his silver anniversary with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness.

On Sunday, the Golden Globe winner, 52, shared photos from their wedding day to Instagram, as he marked 25 years of marriage with a sweet tribute. "Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing," he wrote in the caption.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"From nearly the moment we met ... I knew our destiny was to be together," Jackman continued. "In our 25 years - our love has only grown deeper. The fun, excitement and adventure more exhilarating; the learning even greater. I'm forever grateful to share our love, our life - and, our family together. We've only just begun. Deb, I love you with all my heart!"

The actor met Furness, 65, on the set of her Australian TV series Correlli, and they tied the knot in April 1996, at a church outside Melbourne. They share son Oscar, 20, and daughter Ava, 15.

Hugh Jackman, Deborra-lee Furness Image zoom Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness | Credit: JB Lacroix/Getty

Jackman said he and his wife still "make time for each other" when he spoke to PEOPLE in March 2020, ahead of their 24th anniversary.

"We're always learning and humans change so you have to, even though we've been together 25 years, you gotta reset all the time," he said at the time. "I'm always reeling in how funny she is and how amazing she is and how smart she is. The longer it goes on the better it gets."

RELATED VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Says 'Intimacy' Is the Secret to His Marriage: 'Share Everything'

The couple has been enjoying some quality family time with Oscar and Ava during lockdown. "We were just saying the other day — we have never spent this much time together," the Logan actor told Extra last July. "But having this time without either of us working, being with the family … we've had this opportunity to be together, and the results are in: closer."