Hugh Jackman and Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Dance Next to Cardboard Cutout of Ryan Reynolds

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness made sure to include Ryan Reynolds in their Christmas dance routine.

On Thursday, Jackman, 54, shared a video to Instagram of himself and Furness, 67, dancing to Bruno Mars' hit "Finesse" in front of a Christmas tree at their home — a scene that also featured a cardboard cutout of Reynolds, 46.

As Jackman maneuvers his way to the left of his wife of 26 years in the video, the camera pans until it briefly reveals the actor has what appears to be a promotional cardboard cutout of Reynolds from the Deadpool star's new Christmas movie with Will Ferrell, Spirited.

"Deb & I are dancing into the holidays!" Jackman wrote in his post's caption. "Thank you to Mishay and Pedro for the steps and patience."

A number of Jackman's fans responded in the comments inquiring about Reynolds' cardboard cameo in the video, which makes for yet another installment in a long-running funny feud and friendship between the two men, who are set to costar in the upcoming third Deadpool movie.

In November, Reynolds told PEOPLE at Spirited's New York City premiere that Jackman "gave me some really good advice" when it came to singing and dancing his way through a re-telling of A Christmas Carol for the movie.

"He said to make sure that you are enjoying it because if you enjoy it, we'll enjoy it. And I thought that that was actually quite sage. It was very wise," Reynolds said of Jackman, who is a musical veteran in addition to his work as Wolverine / Logan in the X-Men movies.

"I felt like I was whittled down to next to nothing halfway through the movie," Reynolds told PEOPLE about how much he was moving while filming high-energy scenes for Spirited. "I mean, we would wear those Fitbits and you'd see you get like 28,000 steps in a day. It was crazy."

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness. hugh jackman/instagram

The two actors announced the third installment of Deadpool back in September, revealing the surprise that it would mark a return for Jackman's clawed X-Men character. (His part will be much larger than a cameo, a source told PEOPLE at the time.)

"I think being on set with [Ryan] every day and those two on film in every city together everyday … I think it's fair to say they'll be punching the s--- out of each other the whole time," Jackman joked to PEOPLE at an October screening of his movie The Son in New York City.

"All jokes aside, I'll probably have more fun on this movie than any other I've ever done," he added.