Hugh Jackman and Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Dance Next to Cardboard Cutout of Ryan Reynolds

On Thursday, Hugh Jackman shared a video of him and Deborra-Lee Furness dancing in front of a Christmas tree — and a life-sized cutout of Ryan Reynolds

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 23, 2022 10:27 AM
hugh jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness. Photo: hugh jackman/instagram

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness made sure to include Ryan Reynolds in their Christmas dance routine.

On Thursday, Jackman, 54, shared a video to Instagram of himself and Furness, 67, dancing to Bruno Mars' hit "Finesse" in front of a Christmas tree at their home — a scene that also featured a cardboard cutout of Reynolds, 46.

As Jackman maneuvers his way to the left of his wife of 26 years in the video, the camera pans until it briefly reveals the actor has what appears to be a promotional cardboard cutout of Reynolds from the Deadpool star's new Christmas movie with Will Ferrell, Spirited.

"Deb & I are dancing into the holidays!" Jackman wrote in his post's caption. "Thank you to Mishay and Pedro for the steps and patience."

A number of Jackman's fans responded in the comments inquiring about Reynolds' cardboard cameo in the video, which makes for yet another installment in a long-running funny feud and friendship between the two men, who are set to costar in the upcoming third Deadpool movie.

In November, Reynolds told PEOPLE at Spirited's New York City premiere that Jackman "gave me some really good advice" when it came to singing and dancing his way through a re-telling of A Christmas Carol for the movie.

"He said to make sure that you are enjoying it because if you enjoy it, we'll enjoy it. And I thought that that was actually quite sage. It was very wise," Reynolds said of Jackman, who is a musical veteran in addition to his work as Wolverine / Logan in the X-Men movies.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I felt like I was whittled down to next to nothing halfway through the movie," Reynolds told PEOPLE about how much he was moving while filming high-energy scenes for Spirited. "I mean, we would wear those Fitbits and you'd see you get like 28,000 steps in a day. It was crazy."

hugh jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness. hugh jackman/instagram

The two actors announced the third installment of Deadpool back in September, revealing the surprise that it would mark a return for Jackman's clawed X-Men character. (His part will be much larger than a cameo, a source told PEOPLE at the time.)

"I think being on set with [Ryan] every day and those two on film in every city together everyday … I think it's fair to say they'll be punching the s--- out of each other the whole time," Jackman joked to PEOPLE at an October screening of his movie The Son in New York City.

"All jokes aside, I'll probably have more fun on this movie than any other I've ever done," he added.

Related Articles
Hugh Jackman (L) and Ryan Reynolds attend The Adam Project World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on February 28, 2022 in New York City.
Ryan Reynolds Says Hugh Jackman 'Gave Me Good Advice' for Singing and Dancing in 'Spirited'
Hugh Jackman attends a screening of "The Son", hosted by Sony Pictures Classics and The Cinema Society, at the Crosby Street Hotel, in New York NY Special Screening of "The Son", New York, United States - 24 Oct 2022
Hugh Jackman Jokes He and Ryan Reynolds Will Be 'Punching the S--- Out of Each Other' in 'Deadpool 3'
DEADPOOL, Ryan Reynolds, as Deadpool, 2016.
Everything to Know About 'Deadpool 3'
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman
A History of Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' Ongoing Feud from Trolling Birthdays to Spoofs
ryan reynolds, seth rogen
Ryan Reynolds Enlists Seth Rogen as an Ugly Talking Christmas Sweater for SickKids Fundraiser
Ryan Reynolds attends Apple Original Film's "Spirited" New York Premiere
Ryan Reynolds Reveals He's Written a 'Deadpool' Christmas Movie That 'Never Got Made'
Hugh Jackman arrives to the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018
Hugh Jackman's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Marvel/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock (5884274l) Hugh Jackman X-Men Origins - Wolverine - 2009 Director: Gavin Hood Marvel/20th Century Fox USA Scene Still Action/Adventure
Hugh Jackman to Reprise His Iconic Wolverine Character in Ryan Reynolds' 'Deadpool 3'
Hugh Jackman, Matt Damon
Hugh Jackman Recalls Giving Matt Damon a Lap Dance in His Broadway Show: 'And He Didn't Punch Me'
Hugh Jackman Shares Annual Birthday Tribute to Wife Deborra Lee Furness
Hugh Jackman Shares Birthday Tribute to Wife Deborra-Lee Furness: 'Joy Lights Up All Around You'
Daniel Radcliffe; X-MEN, Hugh Jackman as "Wolverine"
Daniel Radcliffe Denies Wolverine Casting Rumors: 'Don't Want to Get Locked Into Something'
Ryan Reynolds Deadpool ; LOGAN, Hugh Jackman
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Promise 'Deadpool 3' Won't Undo Events of Wolverine Movie 'Logan'
Hugh Jackman attends the opening night of "The Music Man" at Winter Garden Theatre on February 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images); Sandra Bullock attends the premiere of "The Lost City" during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theatre on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/WireImage)
Hugh Jackman Recalls Bombing His 'Miss Congeniality' Audition Opposite 'Amazing' Sandra Bullock
Ryan Reynolds Will Ferrell
Ryan Reynolds Says His Kids Have Seen 'Elf' Starring Will Ferrell '10,000 Times'
Spirited Trailer Will Ferrell and Ryan Reylonds
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Bicker Through 'A Christmas Carol' Retelling in New 'Spirited' Trailer
Hugh Jackman Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds Teases Hugh Jackman on 'Music Man' Opening Night: 'Good Luck with Your Little Show'