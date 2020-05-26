Hugh Jackman and Son Oscar Lay Flowers, Pay 'Unending Respect' at WWI Monument on Memorial Day

Hugh Jackman and his son Oscar spent their Memorial Day placing flowers at a monument honoring soldiers lost in World War I

Hugh Jackman brought his son along to honor soldiers lost in war on Memorial Day.

The Australian actor and his son Oscar were seen buying flowers and placing them at the Abingdon Square Memorial in New York City on Monday. The monument honors local soldiers who died in World War I.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jackman, 51, and Oscar, 20, held a solemn moment in front of the memorial, a tall statue also named the Abingdon Square Doughboy, and payed their respects. The two were dressed in athletic clothes, with both wearing matching black pants while Jackman sported a shirt bearing the logo of his coffee company Laughing Man.

The actor later posted a shot on Instagram in front of another monument, though it's unclear where the monument lies in New York.

"Our unending respect to the men and women of the military," Jackman captioned the shot, seemingly taken at a cemetery due to the tombstones in the background.

Image zoom Hugh Jackman and son Oscar INSTARimages.com

Last year, Jackman opened up to PEOPLE about his relationship with his teenage children. The actor shares Oscar and Ava, 14, with wife Deborra-Lee Furness.

“My son is about to leave high school, and my daughter is about to go into high school. It’s amazing to just have conversations with them. But it took a bit of readjusting,” Jackman told PEOPLE. “It went from ‘Hey, guys, these are the rules, we don’t do that,’ to having to give them reasons why.”

Jackman, who celebrated his 24th wedding anniversary on April 11 with Furness, 64, said one major perk of having older kids is being able to watch better movies.