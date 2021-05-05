The two stars stepped out for lunch after their funny feud continued to play out on social media this past week

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Put Their Funny Feud Aside to Grab Lunch in N.Y.C.

It looks like Wolverine and Deadpool have settled their differences over lunch.

Hugh Jackman, 52, and Ryan Reynolds, 44, appeared to be enjoying each others' company after they were spotted having lunch together in New York City on Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Australian actor looked casual wearing a tight black t-shirt promoting his coffee brand Laughing Man, black jeans and sneakers and a pair of sunglasses.

Reynolds dressed in a fitting orange button down, khaki pants and white sneakers, topping off the look with a pair of sunglasses.

The Marvel stars took their coffees to-go as they strolled through N.Y.C. together after lunch.

hugh-jackman-ryan-reynolds.jpg Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Reynolds and Jackman first worked together on the set of the 2009 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine, when the Free Guy actor first portrayed Wade Wilson, also known as Deadpool, opposite Jackman's Logan/Wolverine in the film.

The duo seemed to put their famously fake feud behind them for their friendly rendezvous, which Jackman said dates back to their time on the X-Men movie.

"It's gone back so long now … God, this is a classic sign where your feud has gone too long, where you don't even know why or how it started," Jackman told The Daily Beast of his and Reynold's feud back in April 2020. "I met him back on Wolverine, and I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett [Johansson], and Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set I was like, Hey, you better be on your best behavior here, pal, because I'm watching, and we started ribbing each other that way."

The most recent shot in the rivalry came from Jackman, who had a police officer give The Proposal star some "incredibly smart career advice" in a video posted on his Twitter May 1.

"Hey Ryan, you gotta get this guy in Deadpool 3, even if it's for a 10 minute cameo. That would be awesome!" New York City police officer John Dobkowski said in the clip.