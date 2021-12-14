Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Perform Cute Dance 'Warm Up' Before His Music Man Rehearsal

"Before I leave for rehearsals, I do a warm up with Debs," Jackman captioned the entertaining clip, which had racked up over 2.2 million views

Hugh Jackman never skips a warm-up!

The two-time Tony Award winner, 53, treated his Instagram followers on Tuesday to a fun clip of him and wife Deborra-Lee Furness performing a quick dance number in front of a decked-out Christmas tree.

"Before I leave for rehearsals, I do a warm up with Debs," Jackman captioned the entertaining video, which had racked up over 2.2 million views. Jackman is currently rehearsing for The Music Man on Broadway.

In the 12-second video, the couple danced a choreographed routine to an eclectic mash-up of Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" and Soulja Boy's "Crank That."

Jamie Lee Curtis jokingly commented, "And I couldn't get my husband to dance with me at my wedding."

The X-Men star has been documenting his time as he prepares for his highly-anticipated return to Broadway. Earlier this month, The Greatest Showman actor shared a video of himself getting emotional outside the theater where The Music Man rehearsals are taking place.

"It is such a thrill and honor and today is our first day in the theater," he said in the video. "I haven't been in there, I'm about to walk in there now. I'm thinking of my dad because of everything I've done in my career, I'm sure this would have been his favorite," Jackman said of his dad who died in September.

"He saw me do it in high school in 1984. Dad, I promise you this one's going to be better."

Jackman also said he was honored to be working with top talent for the musical.

"I just feel so honored and humbled to be here on Broadway for The Music Man with this incredible, incredible company," he said. "I walk into rehearsals every day and I'm so blown away that I'm surrounded by the crème de la crème."

In The Music Man, the Logan star will portray Harold Hill, the traveling salesman who cons the people of a small Iowa town into buying instruments and uniforms for a band he has no intention to organize. Broadway vet Sutton Foster, 46, will play Marion Paroo.

The role marks the first Broadway musical Jackman has led since his Tony-winning turn as Peter Allen in 2003's The Boy From Oz. He returned to the Great White Way in two plays (2009's A Steady Rain and 2014's The River) as well as his solo show, Hugh Jackman: Back on Broadway, in 2011.