Hugh Jackman's Gary Hart Is Ambushed on the Eve of a Political Sex Scandal in The Front Runner

Hugh Jackman is taking on fierce reporters as the embattled Gary Hart in his new film The Front Runner.

The 50-year-old actor plays former American senator Gary Hart during his 1988 presidential campaign which soon turns into crisis after his extramarital affair is discovered.

The film, directed by Jason Reitman (Juno), follows the confident Democratic candidate during the rise and fall of his political career. Considered the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination, his affair with Donna Rice forces Hart to drop out of the race.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip, Jackman’s Hart is ambushed by reporters about his suspected involvement with a woman who is not his wife.

Set at night in a darkened alley, Hart denies the relevancy of reporters’ questions.

“I can assure you, senator, this is relevant,” a reporter, Tom, tells him. “It’s just that we saw you leave and come back with this woman.”

Hugh Jackman in The Front Runner Sony Pictures

“Tom, you can’t be serious. No one is staying in my home — there’s no need for that,” Hart says shielding his eyes from the flash of a camera.

“I am serious, sir. How long have you known this woman? Is she a friend?” Tom persists.

Growing increasingly defensive, Hart attempts to diverge from the questions, prompting the two men to get in a war of words that touch upon the themes of the high stakes drama.

The Front Runner is in select theaters now and opens wide Nov. 21.