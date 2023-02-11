Hugh Hudson, Director of 'Chariots of Fire', Dead at 86

Acclaimed film director Hugh Hudson, who is best known for directing the Oscar-winning film Chariots of Fire, has died at the age of 86.

Hudson's family confirmed the news to The Guardian, who first reported the story, saying the "beloved husband and father" had died at London's Charing Cross hospital on Friday following a "short illness." The family did not provide any other details about the cause of death.

Hudson got his start in and moved his way up in the film industry by working on commercials, shorts and documentaries for 20 years before he found his big break when producer David Putnam asked him to direct the 1981 film Chariots of Fire.

Fotonoticias/WireImage

The film, about two British track athletes competing for an Olympic medal, was a smash success and won several awards at the Oscars, including Best Picture.

His death comes just months after the death of Greek music composer Vangelis, who was tapped to score Chariots of Fire and won the Oscar for Best Original Score, in addition to receiving a Grammy nod for Record of the Year.

Hudson was also well known for his work on 1984's Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes, which received three Oscar nominations.

Hudson went on to direct Revolution, which starred Al Pacino; Lost Angels; My Life So Far and I Dreamed of Africa. The last movie he directed was 2016's Finding Altamira starring Antonio Banderas.

He also directed the 2012 documentary Rupture: Living With My Broken Brain, which chronicled the experiences of his wife, actress Maryam d'Abo, as she navigated life following a brain hemorrhage.

Though he didn't win any major awards for directing, he helped actors Ian Holm and Ralph Richardson nab Best Supporting Actor nominations at the Oscars for Chariots of Fire and Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes.

He is survived by d'Abo, whom he married in 2003; as well as his first wife Susan Michie and his son Thomas.