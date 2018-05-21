Who Is the Woman Ending Hugh Grant's Bachelor Streak at 57? Meet Swedish Fiancée Anna Eberstein

Hugh Grant is finally tying the knot to his longtime girlfriend Anna Eberstein, but even after six years together, little is known about the movie star’s 39-year-old Swedish fiancée.

While a rep for the Love, Actually actor, 57, has not commented on the engagement, a photograph of the couple’s wedding banns — a notice publicly displayed in the register office for 28 days that includes details of where you intend to get married — posted in several British newspapers over the weekend.

The private couple has been linked for over six years and are parents to a 2-year-old daughter, a son named John Mungo, 5, and a third child who arrived this spring and whose name they have not revealed. The Paddington 2 star is also dad to son Felix Chang, 5, and daughter Tabitha Xaio Xi, 6 — his children with ex Tinglan Hong.

Eberstein is the director of sock company Ace&Me, which aims “to bring a more edgy style to the traditional Swedish slipper sock,” according to its website. She founded Ace&Me with her cousin, Pia Tamm Hagnö in 2014.

Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein. Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Before starting her own business, she was working as a freelance creative producer/director, “creating corporate and marketing campaigns as well as on-air commercials and promos,” according to her LinkedIn.

She also worked as a promotions producer for marketing and sales at ESPN, where she produced video material for the sales affiliates for all of the networks channels.

Eberstein got her masters in economics at Uppsala University in Sweden, where she graduated in 2003. She also studied at Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee.

She currently lives in Grant’s native London, where she enjoys playing tennis, according to her Facebook profile.

Though Grant has never married, he has been involved in several high-profile relationships, including with Elizabeth Hurley who he dated for 13 years before they split in 2000. He’s also been linked to socialite Jemima Khan.