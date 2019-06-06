Hugh Grant Wishes He Made 'More Interesting Decisions' in His Career

Hugh Grant has had a long career in Hollywood, having spent three decades in the movie industry. However, the 58-year old actor admits he still has regrets about the path he’s taken.

Grant revealed that he wished he had done a better job “navigating fame and success” in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter for the outlet’s drama actor roundtable.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Every decision I ever made was probably wrong,” he told the outlet. “After [1994’s Four Weddings and a Funeral], and the world was my oyster. I should’ve made interesting decisions and done different stuff. Instead, I repeated myself almost identically about 17 times in a row.”

He added, “I took everything. The worse it was, the quicker I took it.”

David M. Benett/Getty

RELATED: Hugh Grant Reveals His Car Got Broken Into and Asks Thief to ‘Return My Script’

Grant was the go-to guy for romantic comedies in the 1990s and early 2000s, having starred in Nine Months, Mickey Blue Eyes, Notting Hill and Bridget Jones’s Diary, among other hit films.

Still, Grant told THR that he did his job well and was paid handsomely for it regardless.

“I was being paid tons of money. I was very lucky,” Grant said. “And most of those romantic comedies I can look squarely in the face – one or two are shockers, but on the whole, I can look them in the face and people like them.”

“And I am a big believer that our job is to entertain,” he added to the outlet. “It’s not to practice some weird, quasi-religious experience. I see us as craftsmen along with the guy who does the lights and the guy who edits and the guy who pushes the dolly.”

Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts in 'Notting Hill' MCA/Everett Collection

RELATED: Hugh Grant and Kristin Scott Thomas Reunite for Red Nose Day’s Four Weddings and a Funeral Special

Grant even admitted that while he was well aware that some of the films he chose were bad, he still “quite enjoyed” making them.

“You think, ‘Oh, well, this is nonsense, this film [Rowing With the Wind, 1988], it’s being made in Spain with English actors, with a director who doesn’t speak English and German money, it’s never going to see the light of day, so just go and have a nice time for three months, flirt with the actress playing Claire Claremont.’ “

But don’t expect to see Grant in any rom-coms anytime soon: “I’ve gotten too old and ugly and fat to do them anymore,” he asserted.