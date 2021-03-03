The movie is also set to star Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith and Regé-Jean Page

Hugh Grant Set to Play Villain in Dungeons & Dragons Movie as It Star Sophia Lillis Joins Film: Report

Hugh Grant is taking a turn on the dark side.

The actor has signed on to play the villain in the upcoming Paramount and eOne movie adaptation of the popular role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It star Sophia Lillis is also set to join the film, the outlet reported.

The film's release date was originally slated for November 2021 but was recently postponed to May 27, 2022, due to COVID-related production delays, according to Variety.

The game is known for its war games, treasure hunts and camaraderie in a world where humans walk with orcs, elves and other fantastical creatures.

Grant is set to play a character called Forge Fletcher while Lillis is expected to play a character named Doric, THR reported.

The 60-year-old actor last starred in the HBO drama The Undoing opposite Nicole Kidman. Grant has earned several awards nominations such as a Golden Globe, SAG and Critics' Choice Awards nominations.

Lillis's breakout role came in the 2017 horror film It where the 19-year-old played Beverly, based on Stephen King's iconic novel.

She was last seen in the Netflix series I Am Not Okay With This and is set to appear in in the Prime Video film Uncle Frank opposite WandaVision star Paul Bettany.