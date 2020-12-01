Hugh Grant Says Former Costar Renée Zellweger Is 'One of the Few' He Hasn't 'Fallen Out With'

Hugh Grant and his former onscreen love, Renée Zellweger, are still the best of friends.

While making an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, the 60-year-old British actor opened up about his friendship with his Bridget Jones's Diary costar.

"I love Renée. Uh, she's one of the few actresses I haven't fallen out with," Grant admitted. "And, we, we got on very well together and, we still exchange long emails."

"Hers in particular, at least 70 pages each, interesting stuff, but quite hard to decipher and, she's a properly good egg and a genius," he added. "Did you see her Judy Garland? About as good as acting gets."

Grant and Zellweger, 51, starred together in the 2001 romantic comedy about a 32-year-old English single woman, who writes in her diary about all the things she wishes would happen in her life. However, her life dramatically changes when she suddenly has two men (Grant and Colin Firth) vying for her affection.

Bridget Jones's Diary - 2001

They also starred alongside each other in the sequels: Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004) and Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016).

Back in 2018, Grant raved about the Nurse Betty actress while speaking to Jess Cagle, then-PEOPLE editor in chief for The Jess Cagle Interview.

"Renée loves me and I love Renée. Well, I mean she’s in the same category as Emma Thompson, in terms of lunacy, but an amazing actress of course, and very generous," he said at the time.

"She once sent me a fabulous huge volume of beautiful photography, including a lot of semi-undressed women. I remember it because I had just landed in Marrakesh … and the book was impounded," Grant added.

During that interview he also spoke about Emma Thompson, his Sense and Sensibility and Love Actually costar, calling her "a genius" but adding that she is "not remotely sane. She’s nuttier and nuttier as the years go."

Renée Zellweger

Recently, Grant added a new actress to his list of costars while starring in HBO's latest drama, The Undoing. In the series, he played opposite Australian-American actress Nicole Kidman.

In his SiriusXM interview, the Notting Hill star touched on how the pair of actors have worked around their respective accents in different works.

"Nicole has always, she's done loads of films with an American accent... people think of her as half and half," he explained. "As for me, it's not that I can't do an American accent it's, for me, I like to know precisely, very precisely, who characters are and where they've come from, what school did they go to? Which part of that, which town did they live in? What did the dad do for a living? What are their social aspirations or not aspirations? And I know all that with British characters, and I really don't know anything about those kinds of, that kind of detail in America."