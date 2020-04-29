Hugh Grant Reprises Paddington 2 Role to Surprise 4-Year-Old Fan Battling Cancer

The actor reprised his role as Phoenix Buchanan to share an uplifting message to a young fan battling childhood cancer

One little boy was "grinning from ear to ear" thanks to Hugh Grant!

On Monday, Hugh Grant surprised 4-year-old Henry Bard by reprising his role as Phoenix Buchanan from Paddington 2 in an uplifting video message for him and his family in England.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The young boy is battling childhood cancer, having been diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma before his fourth birthday. He and his parents were taking part in a video challenge on Twitter sharing "reasons to be cheerful" videos amid the coronavirus lockdown.

In one of the videos shared by the family, little Henry and his dad Graham perform a dance from Paddington 2 — one of Henry's favorite films.

RELATED: You Can Live in the Real Four Weddings and a Funeral House for $3.1M — See Inside the Estate!

"REASON #2 Henry’s obsession with Paddington 2," the family shared. "Watching Henry teach Daddy the Dance from the end and then making him video it to check that he did it right!"

Image zoom Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Warner Bros/Moviestore/Shutterstock (9471149j)Hugh GrantPaddington 2 - 2017 Warner Bros/Shutterstock

The family then tagged Grant, asking him, "what do you think?"

Grant responded to the video writing, "Greetings from HMP Wormwood Scrubs," and shared his own video message to Henry.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

“Hello Henry, Phoenix Buchanan here,” the actor begins. In the film, Grant plays the main villain, a washed-up actor who eventually ends up in jail.

“I’m sorry that you’ve been locked up for so long in your house," he continues. "But, you know, I’ve been locked up for the last five years, and the great answer is dancing, and can I say, your dancing is quite remarkable. I congratulate you from the bottom of my heart.”

"I wish I could say the same about your dad's dancing but alas I can't," Hugh jokes.

RELATED: Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant Have Bridget Jones’s DiaryReunion at BAFTAs: 'Well Done Jones'

The family responded to the unexpected video on Twitter, telling Grant, "This has just MADE his day, he is still grinning from ear to ear."

Henry's father later spoke to the BBC about the surprise, telling the outlet that his son's eyes "lit up" when he say the message from the famous actor. "He was over the moon," Graham said.

Graham said that while the pandemic has been a worrisome time for the family, due to Henry being "so highly vulnerable," they are still keeping a positive outlook.

"To be home together for the past six weeks has been phenomenal," the father said. "It's the longest he's been at home since he started treatment."

Henry's family is currently fundraising to help offset the costs of future treatments. As of Wednesday morning, they have raised over £12,000 through their fundraising site.