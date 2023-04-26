Hugh Grant Plays an Oompa Loompa in New 'Wonka' Movie: 'It Was a Trip,' Says Star Timothée Chalamet

The news of Grant's latest role was revealed Tuesday at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 26, 2023 08:38 AM
Hugh Grant attends the "Dungeons And Dragons" Premiere ; Wonka
Hugh Grant; Timothée Chalamet in Wonka (2023). Photo: Gerald Matzka/Getty Images; Warner Bros. Pictures

Hugh Grant's latest movie role is a sweet one.

The actor, 62, is starring as one of Willy Wonka's Oompa Loompas in Wonka, the upcoming Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel featuring Timothée Chalamet as the fictional eccentric chocolatier.

A preview for Wonka — shown on Tuesday at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas — revealed Grant's role and saw Chalamet, 27, full of praise for his costar.

"I think it's the first time people saw Hugh Grant as the Oompa Loompa," Chalamet told an audience after a trailer for the upcoming movie played at the movie convention. "It was a trip. Hugh is one of our greats … it was a dream to work with him."

Director Paul King also said Grant's Oompa Loompa character was "no taller than knee high" in the film at the event, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Timothée Chalamet films WONKA in Oxford
Timothée Chalamet filming Wonka (2023). Spartacus/Splash

Per the outlet, the preview showed Chalamet's Wonka discovering Grant's orange-skinned Oompa Loompa in a glass case.

"You're the funny little man who's been following me," says Wonka as the Oompa Loompa shouts to be let out, "How dare you! I will have you know that I am a perfectly respectable size for an Oompa Loompa."

The latter then starts to perform the Oompa Loompa dance and "a song so ludicrously catchy that it may never leave your mind," according to EW.

Wonka centers on Chalamet as a young Willy Wonka before he grows into the legendary candy mogul depicted in Roald Dahl's original 1964 Charlie and the Chocolate Factory novel.

The book's story has been adapted for the big screen twice. Gene Wilder (1971's Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory) and Johnny Depp (2005's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) have each taken a turn at playing the iconic character.

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya CinemaCon
Timothée Chalamet at CinemaCon. Ethan Miller/Getty

Last year, Chalamet said that filming Wonka proved an "escape" for him in an interview he gave to Vogue UK for an October 2022 cover story.

"I hate to say it, but the dream as an artist is to throw whatever the f--- you want at the wall, you know?" the actor said. "And I guess what I'm realizing is that one's personal life, one's adult life, can be quite boring and the artist's life can still be extraordinary."

The Dune star also told the outlet at the time that he has seven musical numbers in the "sincere" and "joyous" film.

As well as Chalamet and Grant, the star-studded Wonka cast also features Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman, Downton Abbey's Jim Carter and Bridesmaids star and former Great British Baking Show host Matt Lucas. The Shape of Water star Sally Hawkins plays Wonka's mother.

Opening up about his costars at CinemaCon, Chalamet said, "It's just a dream as an American actor to be working with this dream of British actors."

