Hugh Grant Says Paddington 2 Is the 'Best Film I've Ever Been In'

Looks like Hugh Grant loves Paddington 2 just as much as we do.

The British actor, 58, sat down with Vanity Fair for a new interview on his return to acting following a few years out of the spotlight. But even though his TV show A Very English Scandal is the one earning him award nominations, it’s his villainous turn in 2017’s Paddington 2 that has fans paying attention, even if it’s not all positive.

“I was presenting I think at the Golden Globes, and they do that thing when you walk out, and they say, ‘From the forthcoming Paddington 2, Hugh Grant,’ ” Grant recalled. “And someone showed me Twitter afterwards, and it was…people were full of derision. ‘Christ, has it come to that. Poor old Hugh. Paddington 2. Sequel to a kids film.’ ”

“It’s particularly annoying in the case of Paddington 2, because I genuinely believe it may be the best film I’ve ever been in,” Grant said.

And Twitter agrees.

“Hugh Grant should have won an Oscar for Paddington 2 I will never let this go,” one user wrote on the platform after the interview went viral.

“i have seen many hugh grant movies. i love the majority of them. paddington 2 is the best,” another agreed.

Even celebrities echoed Grant’s statement, with Seth Meyers sharing the quote and making his approval clear.

“I really enjoyed this Hugh Grant article as I do any article that properly values PADDINGTON 2,” Meyers wrote.

Grant played washed-up actor Phoenix Buchanan who uses a series of elaborate costumes to get the one-up on Paddington, a sweet bear who just wants to buy a meaningful gift for his mom.

While it sounds like the dream role, director and writer Paul King admits in the piece that he had to write Grant a letter to hopefully convince to come on board.

“He seemed to have sort of retired at the time,” King said. “We wrote this very awkward letter—‘We’ve come up with this role, of a kind of vain, washed-up old ham, whose best days are sort of behind him, his lips are sort of heading south along with his jawline, and we thought of you.’ Luckily he saw the funny side.”