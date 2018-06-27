Hugh Grant Opens Up About Marrying at 57: 'I Should Have Done It Before'

Hugh Grant admits he should have gotten married way sooner.

The Love, Actually star, 57, walked down the aisle in May for the first time, marrying his longtime Swedish girlfriend and mother to three of his children, Anna Eberstein.

It was a big move for the longtime bachelor, something Grant himself doesn’t mind joking about.

“You don’t think I’m too young?” he asked Savannah Guthrie on Wednesday’s Today, joking about the nuptials.

“No, no,” she teased back. “Don’t rush into anything!”

So how’s life as a newlywed for Grant? “It’s really nice, I can’t pretend it isn’t,” he said. “I should have done it before. I’m just lucky. I’m lucky. I’ve got a great wife. I love her.”

Grant and Eberstein, 39, have been linked for over six years and are parents to a 2-year-old daughter, a son named John Mungo, 5, and a third child who arrived this spring and whose name they have not revealed.

The actor is also dad to son Felix Chang, 5, and daughter Tabitha Xaio Xi, 6 — his children with ex Tinglan Hong.

Speaking to PEOPLE’s editor in chief Jess Cagle in January, Grant said of fatherhood: “It was the nicest thing that’s ever happened to me — he said sounding clichéd — but it happens to be true. It’s just lovely to have all that love around. Suddenly you love someone more than yourself. It’s unheard of in my case and they love you and it’s all enchanting.”

Grant is currently starring in Amazon’s three-part series A Very English Scandal, which drops on Friday.

The show is based on the true story of Jeremy Thorpe (Grant), a 1970s British politician who famously took out a bungled hit on his ex-gay lover after the man threatened to expose him as being gay.

“He was a very smooth and charming man, but beneath that he was completely ruthless and narcissistic in a way that I think many politicians are,” Grant told Today about the role. “People often say politics is show-business for the ugly and I think that’s true because the egos at work are quite terrifying. And of course he’s also a tragic figure because in those days, especially in his early life in the ’60s, it was a criminal offense to be gay. If a man in his position was exposed at being gay, then they killed themselves. And that’s something the series goes into.”

As for how Grant feels about the final product, he couldn’t be happier. “I’ve never had such good reviews,” he joked. “I’m thrilled.”