Hugh Grant on Why He Doesn't Believe in Monogamy: 'I Think There's Something Unromantic About Marriage'

Don’t expect Hugh Grant to tie the knot anytime soon.

The actor, 55, was candid about his thoughts on monogamy while appearing on Howard Stern‘s SiriusXM radio show on Thursday, saying marriage can be “unromantic.”

“If you ask me the question, ‘Do I think human beings are meant to be in 40-year-long monogamous, faithful relationships?’ No, no,” he said. “Whoever said they were?”

In fact, the actor hinted that having affairs could actually help couples have a more successful relationship.

“I always admire the French and the Italians who are very devoted to their marriages,” Grant said. “They take them extremely seriously, but it is understood that there might be other visitors at 5 o’clock in the afternoon. You just never boast about.”

He added: “They never say anything, but that’s what keeps marriages together.”

And while he might not personally believe in monogamy, he admits that the idea of marriage sounds appealing in theory.

“I can see the lovely aspect if you marry exactly the right person – your best friend and it’s cozy and it’s lovely,” he continued. “But, people make so many mistakes.”

Ultimately, the actor said people are doing themselves a disservice by tying the knot. “I think there’s something unromantic about marriage,” he said. “You’re closing yourself off.”

Though Grant has never married, he has been involved in several high-profile relationships. He dated actress Elizabeth Hurley for 13 years they split in 2000, and has four children – two with Tinlang Hong and two with Anna Eberstein.

In the interview, Grant also admitted that he’s been shamed by the media for developing a bit of a dad bod.

“I was fat-shamed the other day on a British newspaper,” he revealed, explaining how photographs were taken of him in Southern Spain during a trip with his children. “The headline was ‘Four Bellies and a Turkey Neck.’ ”