Hugh Grant Says He'd Do a Notting Hill Sequel to Show Rom-Coms Are a 'Terrible Lie'

Hugh Grant has starred in numerous romantic comedies over the years, including Notting Hill, Love Actually, and Bridget Jones's Diary

Hugh Grant wants to know what happens after the credits roll.

The 60-year-old actor recently took part in a question-and-answer session for HBO pegged to the release of his new thriller miniseries The Undoing, joking that he would be down to star in a follow-up to his 1999 romantic comedy Notting Hill — with one stipulation.

"I would like to do a sequel to one of my own romantic comedies that shows what happened after those films ended," said Grant. "Really, to prove the terrible lie that they all were, that it was a happy ending."

In Notting Hill, Grant plays London bookstore owner Will Thacker, who meets American actress Anna Scott (played by Julia Roberts, now 52) after she enters his shop. The two then embark on an unlikely romance filled with hurdles surrounding Anna's fame and associated tabloid drama but end up happily married with a baby on the way.

"I'd like to do me and Julia and the hideous divorce that's ensued with really expensive lawyers, children involved in [a] tug of love, floods of tears. Psychologically scarred forever," he said, laughing. "I'd love to do that film."

Grant was one of the go-to male leads in '90s and early '00s romantic-comedies, starring in such films as Four Weddings and a Funeral, Nine Months, Mickey Blue Eyes, Bridget Jones's Diary, Two Weeks Notice, and the holiday favorite Love Actually.

"I don't know why Love Actually is still so popular," the actor revealed in December 2018, according to Bang Showbiz, although he admitted it's "nice" that "everyone watches it at Christmas."

Grant went on to reflect on the fan-favorite scene where his character, the British prime minister, dances along to the Pointer Sisters' "Jump (For My Love)" at his 10 Downing Street residence.

"I suspect that was the most excruciating scene ever committed," he remarked. "It wasn't easy for an Englishman in his 40s to do at 7 in the morning, stone-cold sober."

Last summer, Grant was asked during The Hollywood Reporter's drama actor roundtable whether he had an "inferiority complex" from always starring in romantic comedies, and he confessed that he felt he was no longer cut out for those roles.

"Well, yes, but less now because I've gotten too old and ugly and fat to do them anymore, so now I've done other things, and I've got marginally less self-hatred," the veteran actor answered with a laugh.

Despite a successful career, Grant felt he was "in a box" from the type of characters he'd played, but explained that the success was worth it. "I was being paid tons of money," he said. "I was very lucky. And most of those romantic comedies I can look squarely in the face — one or two are shockers, but on the whole I can look them in the face, and people like them."