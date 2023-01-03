Hugh Grant Jokes He's 'Married to James Bond' in 'Glass Onion'

This post contains spoilers for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Now that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has finally hit Netflix, Hugh Grant can speak freely.

In a recent interview with Collider published last Saturday, Grant, 62, made light of his brief appearance in the Knives Out sequel from writer-director Rian Johnson as detective Benoit Blanc's (Daniel Craig) husband.

"It is true, I'm married to James Bond," Grant joked to the outlet regarding his cameo.

"It's the tiniest little moment," the actor joked of his appearance in Glass Onion, as Collider noted that Grant did not elaborate as he tried to avoid spoiling the film for co-interviewee Chris Pine, who had not seen the new movie yet.

"I don't really know why they wanted to do it but anyway, I thought Knives Out 1 was brilliant," Grant told the outlet. "And so yeah, I thought why not? I turn up for a few hours..."

Grant's cameo in the film makes for quite the reveal: when a box from billionaire Miles Bron (Norton) is delivered to Blanc's flat, Grant answers the door, revealing that Blanc is living with a male partner.

"You are supposed to reflect life. And that [gay] relationship reflects people in my life," Craig, 54, told The Sunday Times in a recent interview about the film's reveal that his character is gay.

"It's normal. But we don't make a song and dance out of it. It just feels right," the actor added.

Johnson told the Times that Blanc being gay "just made sense to Daniel and me," but that it wasn't meant to be something that was a big focus for the movie.

"We didn't want to be coy or cute about it. We just wanted it to be a fact of the character," explained Johnson, 48.

According to Netflix, the whodunit sequel was the No. 1 movie globally on the platform after it debuted on Dec. 23. In its first three days on the platform, it amassed 82.1 million hours viewed, with an estimated 35 million households streaming the movie in over 93 countries.

This number comes slightly under the first-weekend views Sandra Bullock's The Unforgivable got in December 2021 with 85.86 million hours.

In a new release strategy, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was given a one-week-only limited release in theaters on the week of Thanksgiving, one month before it arrived on Netflix. It earned just over $13 million domestically, according to Box Office Mojo.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings admitted during a panel last month, per The Hollywood Reporter, that "lots" of money was missed out on due to the brief theatrical run. But, he said, "It's a promotional tactic like film festivals, and if it works well we will do more of it. We are not trying to build a theatrical business; we are trying to break through the noise."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is streaming on Netflix now.