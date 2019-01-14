Hugh Grant Reveals His Car Got Broken Into and Asks Thief to ‘Return My Script’

Hugh Grant is opening up about a scary incident that occurred over the weekend.

“In the unlikely chance that anyone knows who broke into my car tonight and stole my bag, please try and persuade them to at least return my script,” the Paddington 2 actor, 58, tweeted on Sunday.

“Many weeks worth of notes and ideas. And perhaps my children’s medical cards.”

Grant is dad to daughter Tabitha Xaio Xi, 7, and son Felix Chang, 5, with ex Tinglan Hong — and 6-year-old John Mungo, a 2-year-old daughter and a newborn with his new wife, TV producer Anna Eberstein.

Although the Love Actually alum did not share which project the missing script is for, Grant will appear next in Guy Ritchie’s Toff Guys and television series The Underdog with Nicole Kidman and Donald Sutherland. He asked that the script be returned to Coach Films in London.

Grant’s role in A Very English Scandal earned him a Critics’ Choice Awards nomination for best actor in a limited series or movie made for television.

While the awards show took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Sunday, Grant did not appear to attend.

Darren Criss won the category for his performance in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.