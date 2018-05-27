Newlywed Bliss! Hugh Grant Beams in First Appearance with Wife After Intimate Wedding

Just two days after his wedding, Hugh Grant has a lot to smile about it!

On Sunday, the actor beamed alongside his new wife and mother to three of his children, Anna Eberstein, at the Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco.

Dressed casually and sporting similar sunglasses at the popular annual race on the French Riviera, Grant, 57, and Eberstein, 39, kept in step as they strolled among other racegoers.

Sipping a drink from a balcony where the duo took in the sights, Grant laughed while Eberstein smiled at her new husband.

The event was the happy couple’s first public appearance since they married in London at the Chelsea Register Office on Friday. Grant and Eberstein were spotted with friends and family outside their wedding venue, as photographed by Backgrid.

News of their engagement went public after a photograph of their wedding banns — a notice publicly displayed in the register office for 28 days that includes details of where you intend to get married — was posted in several British newspapers last weekend.

The private couple has been linked for over six years and are parents to a 2-year-old daughter, a son named John Mungo, 5, and a third child who arrived this spring and whose name they have not revealed. The Paddington 2 star is also dad to son Felix Chang, 5, and daughter Tabitha Xaio Xi, 6 — his children with ex Tinglan Hong.

Grant’s ex and close friend Elizabeth Hurley discussed his new chapter during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in March. Asked whether she was “surprised” Grant was a father to multiple children, Hurley replied, “Well, he had another last week. He has five.”

“He was over 50 when he spawned them all,” joked the model and actress, 52, adding on a slightly more serious note, “No, he’s an enchanting dad. Really, really sweet. Having these kids has transformed him from a very miserable person into a fairly miserable person. It’s improved him. He’s gone up the scale.”

Speaking to PEOPLE’s editor in chief Jess Cagle in January, Grant said of fatherhood, “It was the nicest thing that’s ever happened to me — he said sounding clichéd — but it happens to be true,” he said. “It’s just lovely to have all that love around. Suddenly you love someone more than yourself. It’s unheard of in my case and they love you and it’s all enchanting.”

Though Grant has never married, he has been involved in several high-profile relationships, including with Hurley, whom he dated for 13 years before they split in 2000. He’s also been linked to socialite Jemima Khan.

In 2016, the actor got candid about his thoughts on monogamy while appearing on Howard Stern‘s SiriusXM radio show, saying marriage can be “unromantic.”

“If you ask me the question, ‘Do I think human beings are meant to be in 40-year-long monogamous, faithful relationships?’ No, no,” he said. “Whoever said they were?”