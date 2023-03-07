Hugh Grant Admits to Losing Temper at 'Extremely Nice Local Woman' on 'Dungeons & Dragons' Set

Hugh Grant said he was "groveling" after misdirecting an outburst at a woman on a movie set who was there as a chaperone for a child.

The actor, 62, told Total Film magazine, per Yahoo! Entertainment, that the incident happened on the first day he was filming his latest movie, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

"I lost my temper with a woman in my eye line on day one. I assumed she was some executive from the studio who should have known better," said Grant. "Then it turns out that she's an extremely nice local woman who was the chaperone of the young girl. Terrible. A lot of groveling...."

He added, "I did a Christian Bale," comparing himself to the 2009 caught-on-audio moment when Bale, now 49, shouted at the Terminator Salvation director of photography after he accidentally entered the actor's sight lines while filming. At the time, Bale apologized and called the outburst "inexcusable."

Grant has spoken about throwing tantrums in the past. About being called one of the worst guests by former Daily Show host Jon Stewart, Grant said on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen back in 2015, according to Vanity Fair, "He wasn't entirely wrong. I did have a tantrum backstage. About once a year, I have a really mega-tantrum, and sadly he witnessed one. So he's absolutely right."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, and also stars Chris Pine, Justice Smith, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis and Regé-Jean Page.

Grant told Collider in December that he was drawn to the project because it follows a group of "losers."

"I think maybe what I responded to most in their script was that it's about losers. This little band of comrades, they're all a bit crap," he said. "[Pine's character is] not great at being a bard. And the magician, played by Justice, is really bad. What do they call magicians in Dungeons & Dragons? Sorcerer. He's not much good. And Michelle's character has been thrown out of whatever. What is she? Barbarian. And is still in love with her husband, who is in love with someone else. And I responded to that loser-ish thing about this little band. Maybe that's an English predilection. We love a loser."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is in theaters March 31.