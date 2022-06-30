Howard Stern said that Bradley Cooper would "bring in the female vote like you wouldn't believe" as his vice presidential candidate

Howard Stern Says He Is Running for President in 2024, Claims Bradley Cooper Wants to Be His VP

Stern-Cooper 2024?

Days after Howard Stern hinted at a possible presidential run, the radio host, 68, claimed on Wednesday's episode of The Howard Stern Show that Bradley Cooper wants to be his running mate.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I have some exciting news I'd like to share with you," Stern told his SiriusXM listeners, before explaining that he was "texting back and forth with someone I was interested in potentially being my vice president when I run," without naming the candidate.

Noting that the individual texted him, "I wanna congratulate you," and said, "You have my vote," Stern detailed that the pair shared "a very lovely conversation," before he asked the person to be his vice president.

"You wanna know what he said?" Stern continued. "'Done. Done. Done.' In other words, 'I'm in.' It's exciting."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Howard Stern; Bradley Cooper Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; David Livingston/Getty Images

As Stern's co-host Robin Quivers questioned him about who exactly he chose for the potential VP spot, Stern detailed that the unnamed individual told him he had some qualms about running.

"'I'm in, but, you know, I'm another white male,'" as Stern recalled him saying. "And I said, 'You know, I appreciate you saying that, but I believe you'd be such an asset to the ticket that I think people will understand,' "

Quivers then questioned the America's Got Talent alum if he had given his choice "great consideration," which prompted Stern to joke, "I gave it almost as much consideration as I did putting my hat in the ring — almost none."

"He was the first person I asked and he said yes so my search is over," he added. "... He told me he wants in, I was shocked."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Howard Stern attends a special screening of "David Crosby: Remember My Name", hosted by Sony Pictures Classics with The Cinema Society Credit: Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Stern went on to explain that his choice would "bring in the female vote like you wouldn't believe."

"My vice president [is] Vice President Bradley Cooper," Stern announced to a shocked Quivers. "I know it sent chills up your spine."

He detailed that he told Cooper, 47, that he would be announcing the news on his radio show. "I'm locking him in," Stern said. "He said, 'It's done.' He wants it, and he's gonna be my vice president."

A representative for Cooper did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

RELATED VIDEO: Prince William Meets Bradley Cooper: "I Didn't Know You Could Sing!"

On Monday, Stern claimed that he would be running for president during an episode of his eponymous radio show, Entertainment Weekly reported.

"I'm actually going to probably have to run for president now," he said, voicing his disapproval over the overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, which previously guaranteed the right to abortion across the nation.

Stern hasn't detailed just how serious he is about a possible presidential run. But George Takei, a longtime friend and collaborator of Stern's, chatted with PEOPLE about Stern's potential presidential candidacy.

"I think Howard needs his independence. To be a president, I mean, I'm glad that [Joe] Biden is our president, but it is taking a toll. And it's all-consuming. And I don't think Howard would like to be consumed that way," he explained. "He [enjoys] his pleasure much too much. I don't think he's going to run. But he's better for America doing what he's doing."

When asked whether or not he would vote for Stern, should he actually run, Takei, 85, said, "I think he has presidential qualities. I would vote for him because, depending on who else is running, he does have wisdom. He does have courage. And he has imagination and can see something that most people can't see."