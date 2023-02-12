Howard Bragman, Public Relations Veteran and Notable LGBTQ Advocate, Dead at 66

"Howard Bragman was an industry leader who masterfully used the power of the press to create positive change and visibility for LGBTQ people," GLAAD's President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said

By
Published on February 12, 2023 03:09 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 12: Public relations practitioner Howard Bragman attends the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles (BBBSLA) annual Accessories for Success spring luncheon & fashion show at the Beverly Hills Hotel on April 12, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Photo: David Livingston/Getty

Howard Bragman, a beloved Hollywood public relations rep with decades of experience and a notable LGBTQ advocate, has died. He was 66.

According to Deadline, Bragman died from acute monocytic leukemia before his 67th birthday.

Bragman's partner Mike Maimone confirmed the public relations veteran died on Saturday in a journal entry.

"It is with our heaviest hearts we share that our dear Howard passed away peacefully in his sleep," Maimone wrote. "The enormity of our shared loss can't be overstated — Howard was a constant in so many of our lives and the brightest star in his wide constellation of friends and family."

John Duran, friend and the former mayor of West Hollywood, also commented on Bragman's death.

"My dear old friend for the last 30 years passed away tonight. RIP Howard Bragman. LBGT warrior. Gentle giant. Wicked humor. Love you eternally. See you on the other side," Duran wrote alongside a photo of Bragman smiling.

On Sunday, GLAAD's President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis released a statement in response to the news.

"Howard Bragman was an industry leader who masterfully used the power of the press to create positive change and visibility for LGBTQ people," Ellis said. "Throughout his long career, he worked with many LGBTQ notables to ensure their coming out stories were treated with dignity and created impact for the entire community. His own visibility as an out executive, paired with a trademark humor and bold approach to public relations, made unforgettable marks on media, entertainment, and public relations industries."

Regarded as a PR guru, Bragman was one of the top crisis management experts in Hollywood. As an advocate of LGBTQ causes, Bragman was known for advising celebrities on coming out, including actor Meredith Baxter, former WNBA player Sheryl Swoopes and country singer Chely Wright.

Bragman helped then-University of Missouri defensive player and top NFL Draft prospect Michael Sam publicly come out ahead of the 2014 draft, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 08: Katy Perry and Howard Bragman arrives at the Premiere Of The Vladar Company's "Jeremy Scott: The People's Designer" at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on September 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Steve Granitz/WireImage

In 2021, Bragman endowed $1 million to establish the Howard Bragman Coming Out Fund at his alma mater's Spectrum Center, an LGBTQ support center established in 1970.

During his announcement of the fund, Bragman said, "As a fat, Jewish, gay kid in Flint, Michigan, I always felt like a Martian. … This campus allows you to be yourself. It allows you to spread your wings in the way you want to spread your wings. I tell people, 'Stay strong, even when it hurts.' And, I promise, it hurts sometimes. But, there are places that will help you ease the pain sometimes. That's what the Spectrum Center did. That's what Michigan did."

He continued: "I don't care how liberal the school is. I don't care how accepting and loving your parents are. I don't care how 'woke' the times are. Coming out is this most personal of journeys, and it's a challenging journey," he said. "It's so important for students to know they are not alone and that the Spectrum Center is there for them. I want to assure that other people get that same access that I had; life-changing, life-saving access."

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 12: (L-R) Public relations practitioner Howard Bragman, interior designer Barbara Lazaroff, producer Lori McCreary and actor Morgan Freeman attend the Guild of Big Brothers Big Sisters of greater Los Angeles' annual accessories for success spring luncheon & fashion show at Beverly Hills Hotel on April 12, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)
Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to Variety, Bragman's clients included Cameron Diaz, Paula Abdul, Stevie Wonder, Sharon Osbourne, Monica Lewinsky, Joe Manganiello, Anna Kendrick, Terrence Howard, Ricki Lake and Melissa Rivers.

Bragman was born and raised in Michigan and graduated from the University of Michigan in 1978. He worked in Chicago before joining Burson-Marsteller Public Relations in Los Angeles, per Variety.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 14: Howard Bragman and Mario Lopez attend Howard Bragman's "Where's My Fifteen Minutes?" Book Release Party at the Chateau Marmont on January 14, 2009 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Graves/WireImage)
Amy Graves/WireImage

He founded Bragman Nyman Cafarelli (BNC) in 1989 and left after Interpublic Group purchased the PR firm in 2001. Bragman then served as an adjunct professor in public relations at USC's Annenberg Center for Communication from 1998 to 2003.

In 2005, he established the media and public relations agency Fifteen Minutes before most recently founding LaBrea Media in 2018.

Related Articles
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
Mike Pence, Tim Scott, and Gretchen Whitmer
Who Is Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Emily in Paris
The Best Original Series on Netflix to Stream Now
Kevin Conroy during Wonderful World of Animation at Comic-Con 2004; BATMAN: MASK OF THE PHANTASM, Batman, 1993
Kevin Conroy, Longtime Voice of Animated Batman Across Film, TV and Video Games, Dead at 66
Clarence Gilyard Jr (as James 'Jimmy' Trivette), dressed in a pin-stripe suit, for the television series 'Walker, Texas Ranger,'
Clarence Gilyard Jr. Dead: 'Die Hard' and 'Top Gun' Star Was 66
an Gaye attends Songwriters Hall Of Fame 47th Annual Induction And Awards at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 9, 2016 in New York City.
Janis Hunter Gaye, Second Wife of Marvin Gaye, Dead at 66
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - NOVEMBER 10: Carole Cook attends the book party for Fannie Flagg "Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistlestop Cafe" on November 10, 1987 at Hunter's Book Store in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
'Sixteen Candles' Star Carole Cook Dead at 98
Former Bob Marley & The Wailers Keyboardist Tyrone Downie Dead at 66, Partner Confirms
Bob Marley and the Wailers Keyboardist Tyrone Downie Dead at 66 After Illness, Partner Confirms
Bob Penny actor dead
Bob Penny, Actor from 'Sweet Home Alabama' and 'Forrest Gump,' Dies at 87
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
PARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 20: Director Mike Hodges of the film "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead" poses for portraits during the 2004 Sundance Film Festival January 20, 2004 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)
'Flash Gordon' Director Mike Hodges Dead at 90
After 2 Planes Fall Out of the Sky — Killing Hundreds — New Kennedy-Helmed Documentary Investigates Why
2 Planes Fall Out of the Sky — Killing Hundreds — and New Documentary Investigates How
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Beyonce
Find Out Which Presidential Candidate These Celebrities Are Supporting